Fnatic vs KRU Esports: Valorant Champions 2021 quarterfinals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 knockout stage is underway with eight remaining teams trying to be on top of their game to make their way through to the semifinals.

Fnatic will take on KRU Esports in the fourth quarterfinal of the Valorant Champions 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who makes their way through to the semi-finals after the match.

Fnatic vs KRU Esports: Which team will stay in Valorant Champions 2021?

Fnatic has qualified to the Valorant Champions 2021 playoffs after securing the top spot in Group D by beating Cloud9 Blue and Vision Strikers. Fnatic was the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, KRU Esports has pulled itself out of the doldrums following a shaky start to the Valorant Champions 2021. The Argentine side has won back-to-back games against Furia Esports and Sentinels after losing against Team Liquid in their opening tie of the Valorant Champions 2021. Their win against Sentinels is one of the biggest upsets so far in the competition.

Prediction:

Judging by the current form, Fnatic is the clear favorite to win the game against KRU Esports. Ahead of the tournament many people doubted Fnatic's performance. However, they proved everyone wrong by outshining their opponents in the Valorant Champions 2021. Fnatic's squad is bolstered with some excellent players like Jake 'Boaster' Howlett, Martin ' MAGNUM' Penkov and Nikita 'Derke' Sirmitiev. These players can be the deciding factor Fnatic in this match as well.

On the other hand, KRU Esports is one of the underdogs in the competition. After eliminating Sentinels, the team will be more confident and will try to pull off another upset tomorrow. They also have some exciting talents in their squad like Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari, Angelo "keznit" Mori, and Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez, who have the potential to pull off a miracle tomorrow.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and KRU Esports have faced each other once previously. The EMEA side secured a flawless victory against KRU Esports with a 2-0 scoreline. It will be interesting to see whether the Argentine side levels the playing field or if Fnatic extends their lead tomorrow.

Recent Results

Fnatic have won three of their last five games whereas KRU Esports have won four.

Fnatic vs KRU Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential line-up:

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Domagoj "Doma" Fancev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Martin "Magnum" Peňkov

KRU Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

When & where to watch

Fans can watch the knockout action between Fnatic and KRU Esports at the Valorant Champions 2021 live on the Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels on December 10 at 1.30 am IST.

