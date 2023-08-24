Fnatic vs LOUD - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour 2023 has been captivating fans across the globe with its intense competition. As time passes, we are heading towards the Grand final of the biggest stage of the Valorant tournament. Four Teams from EMEA, Americas, and Asia look forward to lifting that shiny trophy, and the winner takes home $1,000,000.

Fnatic and LOUD will grace the stage on the sixth day of the playoffs in Valorant Champions 2023. The two dominant forces will meet once again in the lower round 3, where only one will secure their spot in the lower final, and dreams will be crushed for the other.

Thus, without further ado, let's predict the outcome of the iconic matchup between Fnatic and Loud before the players take the central stage.

Fnatic vs LOUD: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs matchup?

Prediction

After a smooth run in the group stage, Masters Tokyo winners faced a setback when they lost their first playoff encounter against the defending champions. During the match, Fnatic found themselves shut down from all angles by LOUD, and unfortunately, the star player Derke's performance wasn't quite up to the mark. However, they made a comeback and defeated two of the potential contenders of the tournament, FUT ESports and DRX.

The team will seek redemption and work on their drawbacks. The fans are expecting back-to-back trophy wins for Fnatic. They have already won the VCT LOCK//IN: Sao Paulo and Masters Tokyo, two major international events this year. So, if they win this major trophy too, they’ll make history to win all the International events in a single year. It’ll be quite interesting to see how Fnatic keeps their domination alive.

On the other hand, after losing their opening match against Korean dominators, LOUD bought themselves on the track by earning a spot in the playoffs stage. Despite several Netizens' skepticism, LOUD overcame the top EMEA seed in their opening match of the playoffs stage. Furthermore, they lost to PRX but managed to win against top Chinese seed EDward Gaming despite being a map down.

The Brazilian giants will attempt to continue their winning streak and hold onto the dreams of bringing home another Champions trophy. They’ll also create a history of winning the Valorant Champions Tour back-to-back if they win.

Given their previous encounter, LOUD will undoubtedly have the upper hand in this matchup. On the other hand, Fnatic is also confident after their smooth run against the two dark horses.

The fans will be fortunate enough to see Derke and Aspas, two of the best Jett players in the world, going against each other once again. Watching these two teams use a variety of tactics and individual plays against one another makes up for a fascinating match.

Head to Head

Fnatic and LOUD had faced each other two times, and the number was square for each team.

The EMEA powerhouse has beaten LOUD in the VCT LOCK//IN: Sao Paulo grand final with a 3-2 scoreline.

However, LOUD was able to take revenge by beating them by a margin of 2-0 in the upper quarterfinal.

Recent Results

Fnatic’s most recent encounter in the Valorant Champions Tour against DRX resulted in a 2-1 win.

Similarly, LOUD won the playoffs match against the top Chinese seed, Edward Gaming, by a 2-1 margin.

Expected rosters

Fnatic

Jake “Boaster” Howlett (IGL)

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev

Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder

Leo “Leo” Jannesson

Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov

Maks “kamyk” Rychlewski (Substitute)

Jacob “Mini” Harris (Head Coach)

LOUD

Erick “aspas” Santos

Felipe “Less” de Loyola

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro (IGL)

Arthur “tuyz” Andrade

Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

Daniel “fRoD” Montaner (Head Coach)

Livestream details

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can watch the English language stream on the official Twitch and YouTube channel of Valorant Esports.

Many established streamers, namely Tarik, AveragJonas, etc., will host a watch party on their channel. Valorant fans who want additional analysis and commentary during the match may tune in to these channels.

Fnatic vs LOUD on Twitch: Watch here

Fnatic vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

Fnatic will face LOUD in the arena on 24th August 2023, at 3 pm PT / 12 am CEST (next day) / 3.30 am IST ( next day) / 7 am JST (next day).

