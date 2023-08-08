Fnatic vs ZETA DIVISION - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is underway in Los Angeles, with the world’s top teams gearing up for the biggest event of the year. Two days of intense matches are already over as we move on to more exciting head-to-head clashes. One of those upcoming matches is between Fnatic and ZETA DIVISION. This year, Valorant Champions is bigger than ever, offering a whopping prize pool of $2,250,000.

The best teams from the Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China have qualified and will battle for ultimate glory.

Fnatic vs ZETA DIVISION: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

Fnatic are undoubtedly the best Valorant team in the world right now. They have proved themselves time and again, with no other teams coming close to the level that they are currently playing at. They are back-to-back champions of two international events – VCT Lock//In and Masters Tokyo.

Fnatic are clear favorites to not only win this matchup but the Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 too.

Fresh off of their VCT: Pacific LCQ win, ZETA DIVISION are also not to be taken lightly. They have shown their capability of beating top-tier teams on the big stage. Having said that, it would take a lot of effort to beat the current Fnatic roster, and going by recent results, it will be challenging to do so.

Head-to-head

ZETA DIVISION caused a major upset when they beat the old Fnatic roster back in Masters Reykjavik 2022. They met once recently in Riot Games’ One Pro Invitational, where Fnatic, with their current roster, came out on top with a score of 1-0.

Recent results

Fnatic are on top of the world right now, having won the Masters Tokyo 2023 with relative ease and coming into Valorant Champions 2023 as the clear favorites.

ZETA DIVISION have also been performing really well, winning the VCT: Pacific LCQ to qualify for the Champions 2023, and have set high expectations for themselves.

Expected rosters

Fnatic

Jake “Boaster” Howlett (IGL)

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev

Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder

Leo “Leo” Jannesson

Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov

Maks “kamyk” Rychlewski (Substitute)

Jacob “mini” Harris (Head Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Koji “Laz” Ushida

Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka

Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto

Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe

Tenta “TENNN” Asai

Ryo “barce” Takebayashi (Substitute)

Hibiki “XQQ” Motoyama (Coach)

Yuya “JUNiOR” Sawada (Coach)

Livestream details

The second Group C match of the day between Fnatic and ZETA DIVISION will be streamed live on Valorant’s official Youtube and Twitch channels. The match will be played on August 8, 2023, at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day)/ 3:30 am IST (next day). You can also link your Riot accounts to Twitch for some exclusive drops.

