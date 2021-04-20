Former Valorant pro Sinatraa's girlfriend defends him amid sexual abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend cle0h

Earlier this year, former Valorant pro Jay "Sinatraa" Won found himself on the receiving end of some sexual abuse allegations form his ex-girlfirnd Cleo "cle0h" Hernandez. Jay's current girlfriend took to Twitter to address the current situation at hand.

Breaking: There is an open police file looking into the alleged sexual abuse by Sinatraa of his ex-girlfriend, Cleo Hernandez said in a new statement.



She gave no update on the Riot investigation, but it's ongoing, Upcomer can confirm.



Read @Upcomer: https://t.co/ThlkyXjKXg — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) April 20, 2021

After allegations were levied against him, Riot began investigating the matter, and Sinatraa was suspended from the official Sentinel roster until further notice. Sinatraa's current girlfriend Emmyuh took to Twitter to address the situation with a statement.

How are Sinatraa's fans going to say Cleo's lying about the texts since there's no proof he actually said them, but then believe Emmy when she tries to slander Cleo with no proof either? People really don't give a fuck about the truth, crazy how one sided everything is... — tysuli // nick (@tysuli) April 20, 2021

Emmyuh defends Sinatraa against sexual abuse allegations from cle0h

Emmyuh uploaded a statement on Twitter titled "the situation at hand." In it, she went on to explain her side of the story. She also posted many screenshots from different individuals which portrayed Sinatraa as innocent despite all the allegations against him. Her statement alleges that cle0h has behaved erratically in the past as well. Her full statement can be found here.

i’ve been LEGIT silent thru the past month and 1/2.



Didn’t tweet or anything.



i thought we hashed things out in private. she is continually bringing me into it. i had to make a statement. i had 1 hour to formulate a response. pic.twitter.com/zPFFtmpiln — emmy ♡ (@emmyuh) April 20, 2021

She also went on to say in a tweet that she had been silent throughout the entire ordeal. Despite having sorted it out in private, cle0h kept bringing her up in tweets and posts so she had to come out and make a statement about the matter at hand.

Advertisement

man i told yall cleo was just another bored, clout chasing ass child bruh, free my mans @sinatraa https://t.co/nGvLZpyHAj — charles (@baaarles) April 20, 2021

lol i ain’t defending jay right, sexual assault is sexual assault, but ain’t it weird how the moment its been leaked that sinatraa been playin ranked, this is created and released?? girl let the man play dudes just tryna release some stress he ain’t botherin nobody. https://t.co/YIfOOBuLnk — ced (@voqsisnoob) April 20, 2021

Emmyuh, in her statement, stated that cle0h allegedly made fake accounts to harass the girlfriends of people who have liked her or have dated her in the past.

Advertisement

Screenshots from Emmyuh's statement where she alleges that cla0h had made throwaway accounts

Another screenshot from Emmyuh's statement alleging cle0h of making throwaway accounts

She concluded the statement by saying that she was still with Sinatraa and she had never felt unsafe in his company.

"I am still dating Jay. I have heard his side and I have never felt unsafe throughout my relationship with Jay. Jay has always put my comfort above anything, always. I hope that you guys will hear him out when he addresses it all publicly."

Despite everything going on around him, Sinatraa has remained silent about the entire issue. Prominent eSports insider Jake Lucky had a take on it as well.

I did find it odd how she did not share the full audio clip claiming "I shortened it out of respect for him" and didn't want a longer clip "unrelated to the matter at hand"



Yet then posts a 2 minute video accusing Sinatraa of making transphobic comments that can't be proven — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 20, 2021

In a tweet, he said that he found things to be odd when cle0h said she shortened an audio clip out of respect for Sinatraa but proceeded to make a short video accusing him of being transphobic.

Advertisement

An important piece of Cleo's additional response on Sinatraa was clarification on their recorded sexual interaction



Stating the clip cuts off because he was recording, not her, and she still welcomes him to send the full clip to Riot, which only includes more "breathing" — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 20, 2021

found the second cleo doc, she should have taken her own advice and quit this shit flinging. If it really is that important to her she'd shut the fuck up and wait for the investigation to finish and find. This is turning into sinatraa's ex gf vs current gf pic.twitter.com/SPNXHI6yJF — char** argv (@Miraialex) April 20, 2021

I cant wait for the day when sinatraa is proved innocent; im going back on all the baching tweets and gonna fuck all those wanna be judge and jury rètàrdś — Hassam (@SamD3lirious) April 20, 2021

With Sinatraa silent and with emmyuh and cle0h levying allegations and counter allegations, doubt clouds the entire incident. From the looks of it, this situation may also end up in a social media trial.