FPX vs XSET: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 is now live, and the best teams are ready to dominate the world stage. This time around, the event is being hosted in front of a live audience in Istanbul, Turkey. Fans can watch their favorite teams and cheer for them live as they take on some of their most difficult challenges so far.

2022 has been very eventful for Valorant’s competitive scene. Sixteen of the best teams across the globe have qualified to be able to battle it out for the Champions title. Apart from the prize money, the players will be fighting for what matters the most, the glory that comes with being crowned the Champions.

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and XSET are two of the teams that have qualified for VCT Champions 2022. They will face off against each other for the first time this weekend.

FPX vs XSET: Who will move to the Winner's Bracket in VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage?

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) is an esports organization owned by Chinese game developer FunPlus. Despite being new to Valorant, they quickly rose to become one of the top-tier Valorant professional teams in their region. 2022 has been great for FPX. They won VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen against Paper Rex with a score of 3:2 and came a close second at EMEA Stage 2 Challengers against Fnatic.

XSET is an American esports organization founded in July 2020. After winning North America Stage 2 Challengers against OpTic Gaming, they secured the seventh position in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen after losing to Leviatan.

Predictions

Both XSET and FPX have been delivering consistent and brilliant performances this year. Both teams have made quite the name for themselves, and they are not underdogs by any means.

Despite XSET securing the seventh position in Masters, all their previous matches have been excellent. Meanwhile, FPX has been more consistent in securing wins or at least being the runner-up.

It's difficult to predict which of these teams will secure the win, but going by the performance of XSET in their last tournament, it seems like FPX should be the winner of the upcoming match.

Head-to-head

FPX vs XSET head-to-head analysis

FPX and XSET are yet to face each other in 2022, and their match in Istanbul will be their first battle.

FPX has won all of the last five matches they've played. Two of those matches were absolutely flawless victories for FPX. On the other hand, XSET has won three out of their last five matches, with one flawless victory.

Potential lineups

FPX:

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov (IGL)

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Emir "rhyme" Muminovic (SUB)

XSET:

Jordan "AYRIN"

Rory "dephh" Jackson (IGL)

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

When and where to watch

Fans can watch their upcoming VCT Champions 2022 match between FPX and XSET on Valorant’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube. The match was originally supposed to be held on Sunday, September 4 - 5:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm CEST / 5:30 pm IST. However, due to FPX ardiis's injury, the match had to be postponed.

The match will now be conducted on September 5 Monday, 11:00 am PDT / 8:00 pm CEST / 11:30 pm IST.

