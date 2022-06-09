Full list of Spectre skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant is one of the most popular first-person shooters available today. Players need to employ a lot of strategies in order to achieve their target on any map. And since it's a shooter, the game features a lot of guns as well.

Spectre is a weapon that players can use in the game. This is one of the best weapons to use during the early rounds of the game. Players can purchase this weapon for 1600 credits during matches. It's got a moderately high rate of fire and deals decent damage to enemies.

Other than having a high rate of fire, the Spectre is also a silenced weapon. Other players can't hear the shots fired with this weapon if they're at a distance of 40 meters or more unless they're the ones being shot at.

To make this weapon even more appealing, Riot Games released multiple skins for this gun over the seasons in Valorant. That said, here's a list of all the Spectre skins that have been seen in the game till date.

All Spectre skins Valorant has seen so far, including Episode 4 Act 3

Before moving on to the list, skins can be purchased in the game through Valorant Points (VP). VPs can be purchased with real currency. There are two different types of skins in general. The first are skins that can only be unlocked via the Battle Pass, while the second type is skins that do not appear in the Battle Pass and have to be purchased from the in-game store.

Skins are also divided into classes in the game. Each skin class is priced differently. Here's a breakdown of all the skin classes in the game.

Select Edition: 875 VP for each skin

875 VP for each skin Deluxe Edition : 1275 VP for each skin

: 1275 VP for each skin Premium Edition: 1775 VP for each skin

1775 VP for each skin Exclusive Edition: 2175 VP for each skin (Prices could vary)

2175 VP for each skin (Prices could vary) Ultra Edition: 2475 VP for each skin

There are a total of 32 Spectre skins in the game, excluding the default skin of the weapon. Here's a complete list of all the Spectre skins the game has seen thus far.

Battle Pass exclusive Spectre skins

There have been 9 Spectre skins that were exclusive to the Valorant Battle Pass over the seasons.

Kingdom: Episode 1 Act 1 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 5)

Kingdom Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Hivemind: Episode 1 Act 2 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 5)

Hivemind Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Serenity: Episode 1 Act 3 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 40)

Serenity Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Infinity: Episode 2 Act 1 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 16)

Infinity Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Polyfrog: Episode 2 Act 2 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 40)

Polyfrog Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Aero: Episode 3 Act 1 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 10)

Aero Spectre(image via Sportskeeda)

Velocity: Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 35)

Velocity Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Striker: Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 10)

Striker Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Hueshift: Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass (Unlockable at Tier 40)

Hueshift Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Select Edition Spectre Skins in Valorant

These skins made it to the game at different points in time. These skins are priced at 875 VP and are considered to be base level. They don't have any additional VFX or animations.

Convex

Convex Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Infantry

Infantry Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Luxe

Luxe Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Deluxe Edition Spectre Skins in Valorant

These skins are slightly more expensive when compared to the Special Edition skins. Priced at 1275 VP, these skins often have special effects, color variations, and animations.

Avalanche

Avalanche Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Horizon

Horizon Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Minima

Minima Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Prism

Prism Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Tigris

Tigris Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Wasteland

Wasteland Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Premium Edition Spectre Skins in Valorant

The skins in this tier are even more expensive and are priced at 1775 VP. They come with unique visuals and animations that give them a personality of their own in the game.

Forsaken

Forsaken Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Gravitation Uranium Neuroblaster

Gravitation Uranium Neuroblaster Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Magepunk

Magepunk Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Neptune

Neptune Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Prime

Prime Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Radiant Crisis 001

Radiant Crisis Spectre ((image via Sportskeeda)

Recon

Recon Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Spline

Spline Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Valorant Go! Vol.1

Valorant Go! Vol.1 Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Exclusive Edition Spectre Skins in Valorant

These skins are very rare and are extremely cool-looking. They also come with multiple animations and kill effects. Since these skins come with so many additional effects, they do justify their 2175 VP price tag in the game.

BlastX

BlastX Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

RGX11z Pro

RGX 11z Pro Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Ruination

Ruination Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Singularity

Singularity Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

Ultra Edition Spectre Skins in Valorant

There's only one Spectre skin to date that falls under this category. This skin is priced at a whopping 2475 VP, making it the most expensive Spectre skin in Valorant so far.

Protocol 781-A

Protocol 781-A Spectre (image via Sportskeeda)

As the game gets older, there will be an influx of even more Spectre skins. Hopefully, this weapon will remain popular even then so that players get to enjoy playing with these skins.

