Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue in Valorant Champions 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue in Valorant Champions 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Dec 05, 2021 04:13 AM IST
Feature

Full Sense will take on Cloud9 Blue in the Elimination tie of Group A of the Valorant Champions 2021.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to keep their tournament dreams alive. One side will go home whereas the other will have another chance to qualify for the quarter-finals by beating Vision Strikers.

Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Full Sense faced Vision Strikers in the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions 2021 and lost the series with a 2-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, Cloud9 Blue was defeated by Fnatic and got sent into the lower bracket.

After a poor start to the campaign, both teams are ready to make a stronger comeback in this match.

Prediction

Both teams have struggled to secure a good start to the campaign. However, both teams have some exciting talents in their squad who can be the deciding factor of the game.

With players like Nathan "leaf" Orf and the experienced Anthony "vanity" Malaspina in the team, Cloud9 Blue can ease past any opposition in the competition.

They are not going down without a fight 😤 @Cloud9 https://t.co/htBUACoq42

However, Full Sense also has some firepower in their squad, like Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol and Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain who have the ability to turn the tie with their high IQ Valorant prowess.

They are not going down without a fight 👏@ptcishere_ gets the clutch for @fullsense_gg. #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/Tle0O7U3aC

Head-to-head

It will be the first meeting between these two sides in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead in head-to-head after this match.

Recent results

Cloud9 Blue has won four out of their last five games whereas Full Sense has recorded victories in only three out of their last five matches.

Full Sense and Cloud9 Blue recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Full Sense and Cloud9 Blue recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Full Sense and Cloud9 Blue for Valorant Champions 2021

Full Sense

  • Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol
  • Nattawat "SuperBusS" Yoosawat
  • Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep
  • Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain
  • Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan

Cloud9 Blue

  • Mitch “mitch” Semago
  • Nathan “leaf” Orf
  • Michael “poiz” Possis
  • Son “xeta” Seon-ho
  • Erick “Xeppaa” Bach
  • Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

When & where to watch

Fans can watch the action between Full Sense and Cloud9 Blue of Valorant Champions 2021 live on Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on 6 December 2021, 1.30am IST.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
