Furia Esports wins SA LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021

The Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier came to a close as Furia Esports qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021.

The Valorant Champions Tour, a year-long worldwide tournament series, is entering its final stages as the teams prepare for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021.

The top teams from each of the circuit point regions, along with the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports, will face off this December to determine the winner of Valorant Champions 2021.

Coupled with that, the top unqualified teams also had a final opportunity to reach the tournament by winning the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Furia Esports qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021 by winning SALCQ

The Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier pits the top four unqualified teams from the BR circuit point region against those from the LATAM circuit point region. The winner will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

After a week of group stage matches, Australs defeated Haven Liberty in the semifinals. With that win, the third seed from the LATAM circuit point region cemented their status as tournament favorites.

Similarly, Furia Esports beat Gamelanders Blue in their semifinal clash. Having reached the final, the fifth seed from the BR circuit point were on the cusp of glory. Suffice to say, the two set up a mouthwatering clash.

Previously, Australs and Furia Esports clashed in the group stages, where the former won by a score of 2-1. Both sides gained victories against Shark Esports. Coupled with that, Furia Esports made a quick meal out of E-Xolos Lazer before progressing ahead.

Both teams blitzed through the playoffs and made their way to the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions Tour SA Last Chance Qualifier. Their fate was in the balance as they competed in a best-of-five clash.

The maps and scores of the match are as follows:

Australs Map Furia Esports Score 2 Icebox 13 1 - 0 6 Ascent 13 2 - 0 5 Split 13 3 - 0 - Haven - - Breeze -

Although the odds were in Australs’ favor, Furia dominated from the very first map. The latter sealed back-to-back wins in Icebox, Ascent, and Split. This marvelous performance clinched them the final. The bout ended with an emphatic scoreline of 3-0 in Furia's favor.

Furia Esports will be joining their fellow teams from the BR region - Team Vikings and Keyd Esports - along with KRU Esports from LATAM, in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul