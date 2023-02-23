FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN has seen its share of excitement. The event initially saw thirty-two teams face off. Thirty of these are franchised teams, while the remaining two are invited Chinese teams. The recent Alpha bracket of LOCK//IN concluded with two teams making it out of the bracket, including Brazil's world champions, LOUD, and Asia's DRX.

Day 7 of LOCK//IN marked the beginning of the Omega bracket, with three matches being conducted. The first match saw Team Secret play Team Liquid, wherein the former pulled off a massive upset, dominating one of the EMEA favorites 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series. The second match was between NAVI and KRU Esports, who were defeated 2-0 by NAVI.

The last match of the day was between ZETA DIVISION and Leviatan, who won 2- 0 to keep their LATAM dream alive. Heading into Day 8, three more matches will be played. One will be between FUT Esports and Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ).

FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) - Who will progress with win in VCT LOCK//IN?

Predictions

FUT Esports have performed fairly well in the Turkish Leagues. However, the same can't be said about them with their EMEA matches due to their inconsistency. For VCT 2023, FUT Esports have decided to add a few new players to their roster but have kept most of their core.

On the other hand, RRQ also did well in the Pacific region but haven't made it to any international events. For the VCT 2023, RRQ have decided to keep some of their core players along with a couple of new additions, including TehbotoL from BOOM Esports, who will also be the IGL (in-game leader) for the team.

The VCT LOCK//IN matchup is truly a toss-up as neither of these teams have really impressed. Their respective domestic performances indicate that they are on equal footing, and it could be anyone's match.

Head-to-head

This will be the first appearance for both teams in a VCT international event. Also, neither of the two sides have faced the other before.

Recent results

FUT Esports' last match was against 100 Thieves on December 2022 at the Red Bull Home Ground #3. FUT Esports put up a valiant fight but eventually lost to 100 Thieves 0-2 in the BO3 series.

RRQ's last match was against the Indonesian team BOOM Esports in November 2022 during the AfreecaTV Valorant SEA Invitational, where they lost 0-1 in the BO1 (Best of One) series.

Potential Lineups

FUT Esports

Dogukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Bugra "MOJJ" Kiraz

Furkan "MrFaliN" Yegen

Serhat "Muj" Yuksel

Konuralp "qw1" Sahin

RRQ

David "tehbotoL" Monangin

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Enroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin

Hagai "Lmemore" Kristen Yesyurun

James "2ge" Goopio

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch LOCK//IN matches on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. They can also tune in to the various streamers' and players' watch parties. The matchup between FUT Esports and RRQ will be on Thursday, February 23, at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST.

