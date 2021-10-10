Futbolist vs Oxygen Esports Valorant EMEA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) is a wild card entry for teams from this region who have the potential to be on the Valorant Champions 2021.

With the start of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, fans are eager to see the journey of the eight teams in this tournament and who will emerge from the deep trenches. However, the journey isn’t easy as all these are equally skilled, so making it to the top is not easy.

Futbolist and Oxygen Gaming will compete against each other in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, and the team that wins against each other advances to the next round.

Valorant EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: Futbolist vs Oxygen Esports

Predictions

The EMEA LCQ brackets have eight teams and have to qualify for upper brackets to reach the Valorant Champions.

Futbolist and Oxygen Esports will square off in Round 1 of the Upper Bracket. Whoever wins between the two will move ahead to the Upper Bracket Round 2, while the losing team will have the opportunity to redeem itself in Lower Bracket Round 1.

Fans expect Futbolist to win against Oxygen Esports and continue their journey further in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

Head-to-head result

Both Futbolist and Oxygen Esports have played against each other multiple times in the Valorant Champions Tour and First Strike. Both teams have shown an equal level of performance over a long period.

Both of these teams have also defeated each other four times in their one-year encounter.

When and where to watch

Fans who want to watch these teams stand-off can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour channel on YouTube and Twitch to watch them live at 10.30 PM IST(+5.30 GMT).

Recent results

Even though both teams have competed against each other multiple times and have an equal overall win-loss ratio. Judging from their most recent encounters, Oxygen Esports is already on a winning streak against Futbolist.

Rosters of both the teams

Futbolist

Doğukan “qRaxs” Balaban

İbrahim “mag0o” Temizel

Emre “sterben” Demirci

Ufuk “SasuKe” Göktaş

Buğra “MOJJ” Kiraz

Oxygen Esports

Erdem “toronto” Soğukpınar

Göktuğ “XiSTOU” Canciğer

Muhammed “m1tez” Tezcan

Burak “golvee” Yıldırım

Cihan “Unity” Seferoğlu

