Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: Qualified teams, schedule, live stream, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is set to start on October 10. It will be the "last chance" for all EMEA sides to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December, which will be the biggest Valorant event of the year
Fans are ready to witness rivalries between some of the top EMEA sides starting this Sunday. Eight teams will compete for their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021.
Everything to know about Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier
The upcoming EMEA LCQ is the final opportunity for EMEA teams to step up and secure their slots in the Valorant Champions 2021. All eight qualified teams for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier are:
- G2 Esports
- Team Liquid
- SuperMassive Blaze
- Oxygen Esports
- Futbolist
- Guild Esports
- One Breath Gaming
- Anubis Gaming
Schedule and bracket
The upcoming EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will be played in a double-elimination format. Here is the schedule of the tournament:
October 10, 2021
- 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: G2 Esports vs Anubis Gaming
- 22:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Futbolist vs Oxygen Esports
October 11, 2021
- 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: SuperMassive Blaze vs Guild Esports
- 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Team Liquid vs One Breath Gaming
October 12, 2021
- 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
- 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
October 13, 2021
- 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
- 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
October 15, 2021
- 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
- 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
October 16, 2021
- 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Final: TBD
- 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD
October 17, 2021
- 00:30 IST- Lower Bracket Final: TBD
- 20:30 IST- Grand Finals: TBD
Here is the bracket of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier:
Live stream
Fans can watch the action live as the matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.