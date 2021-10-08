×
Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: Qualified teams, schedule, live stream, and more

EMEA Last Chance Qualifier Qualified teams, schedule, live stream, and more
Modified Oct 08, 2021
The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is set to start on October 10. It will be the "last chance" for all EMEA sides to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December, which will be the biggest Valorant event of the year

Fans are ready to witness rivalries between some of the top EMEA sides starting this Sunday. Eight teams will compete for their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

The #VALORANTLCQ EMEA talent predictions.

Everything to know about Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

The upcoming EMEA LCQ is the final opportunity for EMEA teams to step up and secure their slots in the Valorant Champions 2021. All eight qualified teams for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier are:

  • G2 Esports
  • Team Liquid
  • SuperMassive Blaze
  • Oxygen Esports
  • Futbolist
  • Guild Esports
  • One Breath Gaming
  • Anubis Gaming
Your #VALORANTLCQ EMEA teams. #VCT https://t.co/qpxAzGK5aR

Schedule and bracket

The upcoming EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will be played in a double-elimination format. Here is the schedule of the tournament:

October 10, 2021

  • 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: G2 Esports vs Anubis Gaming
  • 22:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Futbolist vs Oxygen Esports

October 11, 2021

  • 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: SuperMassive Blaze vs Guild Esports
  • 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Team Liquid vs One Breath Gaming

October 12, 2021

  • 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
  • 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD

October 13, 2021

  • 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
  • 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

October 15, 2021

  • 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
  • 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

October 16, 2021

  • 20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Final: TBD
  • 20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD

October 17, 2021

  • 00:30 IST- Lower Bracket Final: TBD
  • 20:30 IST- Grand Finals: TBD

Here is the bracket of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier:

EMEA Last Chance Qualifier brackets
Live stream

Fans can watch the action live as the matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.

