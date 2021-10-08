Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: Qualified teams, schedule, live stream, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is set to start on October 10. It will be the "last chance" for all EMEA sides to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December, which will be the biggest Valorant event of the year

Fans are ready to witness rivalries between some of the top EMEA sides starting this Sunday. Eight teams will compete for their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Everything to know about Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

The upcoming EMEA LCQ is the final opportunity for EMEA teams to step up and secure their slots in the Valorant Champions 2021. All eight qualified teams for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier are:

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

SuperMassive Blaze

Oxygen Esports

Futbolist

Guild Esports

One Breath Gaming

Anubis Gaming

Schedule and bracket

The upcoming EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will be played in a double-elimination format. Here is the schedule of the tournament:

October 10, 2021

20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: G2 Esports vs Anubis Gaming

22:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Futbolist vs Oxygen Esports

October 11, 2021

20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: SuperMassive Blaze vs Guild Esports

20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Team Liquid vs One Breath Gaming

October 12, 2021

20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD

20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD

October 13, 2021

20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

October 15, 2021

20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

October 16, 2021

20:30 IST- Upper Bracket Final: TBD

20:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD

October 17, 2021

00:30 IST- Lower Bracket Final: TBD

20:30 IST- Grand Finals: TBD

Here is the bracket of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier:

EMEA Last Chance Qualifier brackets (Image via Liquipedia)

Live stream

Fans can watch the action live as the matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.

