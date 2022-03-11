G2 Esports vs BBL Esports: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group B Week 3 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

G2 Esports is ready to take on BBL Esports in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group B tie. The match was scheduled to be played in the last week of February. However, Riot Games postponed the EMEA Challengers due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series and are determined to secure their second win in the competition.

G2 Esports vs BBL Esports: Who will emerge victorious today in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

G2 Esports and BBL Esports are fourth and fifth in the group table. Both teams need to step up their performances to make it to the top three and qualify for the Playoffs.

Prediction

Considering recent performances and firepower, G2 Esports is undoubtedly the favorite to win tonight. With the amount of experience the team possesses in Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas and Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas, they will surely come out on top.

However, with a comparatively young squad, BBL Esports can surprise the mighty G2 Esports. Players like Melih "pAura" Karaduran and Serhat "Muj" Yüksel have the ability to take charge.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice, and G2 Esports emerged victoriously on both occasions.

Recent results

Both sides have been in decent form recently, winning three of their last five games in all competitions.

G2 Esports and BBL Esport's recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

BBL Esports

Melih "pAura" Karaduran

Serhat "Muj" Yuksel

Ali Osman "AsLanM4shadoW" Balta

Huseyin "aimDLL" Kabisteke

Dogukan "QutionerX" Dura

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the action between G2 Esports and BBL Esports in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 11 from 11.30 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

