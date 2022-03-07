×
Create
Notifications

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4 (Image via Riot)
Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4 (Image via Riot)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Feature

Another week in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers has come to an end with some significant changes in the group standings once again.

After a week of hiatus, given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, EMEA Stage 1 Challengers resumed last Saturday. Only three matches have been played out of six and the rest will be hosted later once the situation improves.

Everyone in the VCT EMEA sends their love to each of you. Our thoughts are with everyone around the world affected during these uncertain times.Join us in supporting the @IMC_Worldwide to provide humanitarian help to Ukraine and the surrounding regions: riot.com/donate https://t.co/IxGfTMoQ5i

FunPlus Phoenix and Guild Esports remain the group leaders for another week in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Fans have witnessed some thrilling encounters in the last two days in EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. A total of three matches have been played this weekend. BBL Esports, Acend and Team Liquid have won their matches by defeating SuperMassive Blaze, G2 Esports and LDN UTD.

A triumphant win coming out of @BBL_esports. https://t.co/Qd6ge46Cly

The results of these matches have also impacted the group standings. Here are the current group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:

That is GAME! https://t.co/iDMjhpd8aF

Group A standings

  1. FunPlus Phoenix - 2W, 0L - 4 Points
  2. Team Liquid - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  3. Gambit Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points
  4. Natus Vincere - 1W, 1L - 2 Points
  5. LDN UTD - 1W, 1L - 2 Points
  6. BIG- 0W, 2L - 0 Points

Group B standings

  1. Guild Esports - 2W, 0L - 4 Points
  2. Fnatic - 2W, 0L - 4 Points
  3. Acend - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
  4. G2 Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  5. BBL Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
  6. SuperMassive Blaze - 0W, 3L - 0 Points
A CLEAN series coming out of @LiquidValorant. https://t.co/7aPpyh9Can

However, with half of the matches being played in the group stage, the team needs to come up with the best they have in the remaining games, especially with the teams currently out of the top three in their respective groups.

Only the top three teams in the group will make their way through to the Playoffs. Whereas the others have to go back home empty-handed.

Also Read Article Continues below

The other six teams will play their Week 4 matches at a rescheduled time later. The organizers are looking for suitable times and situations to host the remaining matches without any hindrance.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी