Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4

Another week in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers has come to an end with some significant changes in the group standings once again.
After a week of hiatus, given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, EMEA Stage 1 Challengers resumed last Saturday. Only three matches have been played out of six and the rest will be hosted later once the situation improves.
FunPlus Phoenix and Guild Esports remain the group leaders for another week in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers
Fans have witnessed some thrilling encounters in the last two days in EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. A total of three matches have been played this weekend. BBL Esports, Acend and Team Liquid have won their matches by defeating SuperMassive Blaze, G2 Esports and LDN UTD.
The results of these matches have also impacted the group standings. Here are the current group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:
Group A standings
- FunPlus Phoenix - 2W, 0L - 4 Points
- Team Liquid - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
- Gambit Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points
- Natus Vincere - 1W, 1L - 2 Points
- LDN UTD - 1W, 1L - 2 Points
- BIG- 0W, 2L - 0 Points
Group B standings
- Guild Esports - 2W, 0L - 4 Points
- Fnatic - 2W, 0L - 4 Points
- Acend - 2W, 1L - 4 Points
- G2 Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
- BBL Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points
- SuperMassive Blaze - 0W, 3L - 0 Points
However, with half of the matches being played in the group stage, the team needs to come up with the best they have in the remaining games, especially with the teams currently out of the top three in their respective groups.
Only the top three teams in the group will make their way through to the Playoffs. Whereas the others have to go back home empty-handed.
The other six teams will play their Week 4 matches at a rescheduled time later. The organizers are looking for suitable times and situations to host the remaining matches without any hindrance.