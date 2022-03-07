Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4

Another week in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers has come to an end with some significant changes in the group standings once again.

After a week of hiatus, given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, EMEA Stage 1 Challengers resumed last Saturday. Only three matches have been played out of six and the rest will be hosted later once the situation improves.

VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA @valesports_emea



Join us in supporting the Everyone in the VCT EMEA sends their love to each of you. Our thoughts are with everyone around the world affected during these uncertain times.Join us in supporting the @IMC_Worldwide to provide humanitarian help to Ukraine and the surrounding regions: riot.com/donate Everyone in the VCT EMEA sends their love to each of you. Our thoughts are with everyone around the world affected during these uncertain times.Join us in supporting the @IMC_Worldwide to provide humanitarian help to Ukraine and the surrounding regions: riot.com/donate https://t.co/IxGfTMoQ5i

FunPlus Phoenix and Guild Esports remain the group leaders for another week in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Fans have witnessed some thrilling encounters in the last two days in EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. A total of three matches have been played this weekend. BBL Esports, Acend and Team Liquid have won their matches by defeating SuperMassive Blaze, G2 Esports and LDN UTD.

The results of these matches have also impacted the group standings. Here are the current group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

FunPlus Phoenix - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Team Liquid - 2W, 1L - 4 Points Gambit Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points Natus Vincere - 1W, 1L - 2 Points LDN UTD - 1W, 1L - 2 Points BIG- 0W, 2L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Guild Esports - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Fnatic - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Acend - 2W, 1L - 4 Points G2 Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points BBL Esports - 1W, 2L - 2 Points SuperMassive Blaze - 0W, 3L - 0 Points

However, with half of the matches being played in the group stage, the team needs to come up with the best they have in the remaining games, especially with the teams currently out of the top three in their respective groups.

Only the top three teams in the group will make their way through to the Playoffs. Whereas the others have to go back home empty-handed.

The other six teams will play their Week 4 matches at a rescheduled time later. The organizers are looking for suitable times and situations to host the remaining matches without any hindrance.

Edited by Srijan Sen