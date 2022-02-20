G2 Esports vs SuperMassive Blaze: VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group B Day 6 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

G2 Esports is ready to take on SuperMassive Blaze on Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 EMEA Challengers' final matchday of the second week.

Both teams lost their first games of the tournament against Fnatic and Acend respectively. Hence, both teams are determined to get a taste of their first win of the tournament tonight.

G2 Esports and SuperMassive Blaze: Who will get their first win in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

G2 Esports will face SuperMassive Blaze in a best-of-three series today. Fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between the two sides.

Prediction

G2 Esports had a poor start in the competition after losing against Fnatic on the first matchday. SuperMassive Blaze was defeated by world champions Acend in the opening tie of the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

However, G2 Esports is surely the favorite to win the tie tonight. The German side has some exciting talents in its squad like Cista "keloqz" and Auni "AvovA" who have the potential to change the outcome of the game singlehandedly.

Whereas, SuperMassive Blaze can surprise any opponent with its firepower and unpredictable gameplay. With players like Baran "Izzy" and Göktuğ "XiSTOU" in the team, the Turkish side can surprise its European opposition as well.

Head-to-head

The two teams faced each other earlier once and SuperMassive Blaze got the better of its opposition at the time.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions.

G2 Esports and Supermassive Blaze recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

G2 Esports

Johan Renbjörk "Meddo"

Auni "AvovA"

Cista "keloqz"

Aaro "hoody"

Žygimantas "nukkye"

Supermassive Blaze:

Göktuğ "XiSTOU"

Burak "glovee"

Eren "Brave"

Caner "CyderX"

Baran "Izzy"

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the action between G2 Esports and SuperMassive Blaze in the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage match live on VCT YouTube and Twitch channel on February 20 from 8:30 PM IST onwards.

