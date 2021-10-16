G2 Esports vs Team Liquid Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is currently underway. Some top EMEA sides are competing for one final slot in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December.

G2 Esports will take on Team Liquid in the Upper-Bracket Finals tomorrow. Both teams are ready to give their best and take a step towards the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier Grand Finals.

Previewing G2 Esports-Team Liquid series at the

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

Both teams are among the favorites to win the Valorant event. However, only one will advance as they lock horns with each other today in a best-of-three series to book their slot in the Grand Finals.

Prediction

Based on the recent performance of G2 Esports and Team Liquid, it is tough to predict who has a better chance of taking the series. Both sides are filled with some exciting talents.

G2 Esports' Oscar "Mixwell" Cañellas, Auni "Avova" Chahade, and Žygimantas "Nukkye" Chmieliauskas can change the outcome of a game at any point in time. Meanwhile, Team Liquid's Adil "Scream" Benrlitom, Travis "Link" Mendoza, and Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen can be critical factors in the game.

According to some pundits, G2 Esports is in a slightly advantageous position and should make it through.

G2 Esports and Team Liquid head to head and recent match details (Image via Vlr.gg)

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Team Liquid have faced each other on multiple occasions. However, the former has dominated most previous matches and won three of their last four games.

Recent results

Both sides have been in excellent form recently, winning four of their last five matches in various competitions.

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the series between G2 Esports and Team Liquid in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on October 16. It will be broadcast live from 8.30 pm IST.

Possible rosters

G2 Esports:

Mixwell

Koldamenta

Avova

Nukkye

Keloqz

Possible lineups (Image via VLR.gg)

Team Liquid:

Scream

Link

Soulcas

Nivera

Jamppi

