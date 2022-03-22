G2 Esports vs Team Liquid: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

G2 Esports and Team Liquid will go against each other tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs.

Both teams have finished in the top three of their respective groups and are now looking to repeat the same in the Playoffs to qualify for the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. Both are looking to make a positive start to their campaign with a win tonight.

G2 Esports and Team Liquid: Who will win the match in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?

G2 Esports and Team Liquid will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. The winner will face FunPlus Phoenix in the Upper-Semifinals while the loser will go down to Lower Bracket and continue their journey in the competition from there onwards.

Prediction:

G2 Esports and Team Liquid are two of the finest teams in the region. Both have a huge fanbase behind them, and the pressure of performing in these big games is higher than the rest of the teams.

Considering their current form, Team Liquid can come out on top against G2 Esports tonight. When a team has a player like Travis “L1NK” Mendoza and a brother duo of Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom & Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, opponents are always a bit wary of them.

Team Liquid Valorant @LiquidValorant

But that means we get more Voice Comms Group Stages of #VCT are overBut that means we get more Voice Comms Group Stages of #VCT are over 😭But that means we get more Voice Comms😁 https://t.co/68vacf9VEz

However, G2 Esports has a complete balance of firepower and experience in terms of Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas and Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas. The German side has the potential to stop Team Liquid's explosive play strategically and counter them with their unique playstyle.

G2 Esports @G2esports King of the bench is not real, he can't hurt you..



Meanwhile King of the bench: King of the bench is not real, he can't hurt you..Meanwhile King of the bench: https://t.co/Z5v517FfME

Head-to-head:

Both teams have faced each other six times in the past, and G2 Esports has won thrice in the past. However, Team Liquid has dominated the matchup recently.

Recent Results:

Both teams have won three of their last five games in all competitions. All the matches were played in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage.

G2 Esports vs Team Liquid recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the exciting action between G2 Esports and Team Liquid at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 11.30 pm IST onwards on March 22.

Edited by Danyal Arabi