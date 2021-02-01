G2 Esports are the winners of the Red Bull Valorant Home Ground Invitational

After falling short of expectations in the First Strike Valorant tournament, G2 Esports bounced back quite convincingly in Red Bull’s Home Ground Invitational.

The first major Valorant tournament of 2021, Red Bull’s Home Ground Invitational saw eight of the best European teams go head-to-head to claim the £10,000 prize money.

After parting ways with David “Davidp” Prins in December last year, G2 filled the gap with Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt, who made his debut with the team at the invitational.

Your Kings have returned 👑



WE ARE YOUR HOME GROUND CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/2h0BpjGUzs — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 31, 2021

The Red Bull Valorant Home Ground Invitational had a unique match select system, which brought the system of the “home ground” to the competition for the very first time.

The system dictated that each team would have to choose a preferred map before the event kicked off. The map would act as a permanent pick for that team during each of their matches.

Even though each of the games had a best-of-five format, if a team managed to win their map and their opponents' preferred map, the series would end then and there at 2-0.

G2 Esports is once again the best Valorant team in Europe

After taking 8 straight titles in Valorant and then a single loss to end 2020 with a roster change



G2 has kicked off 2021 with a Red Bull Championship over Team Liquid



Carl is also still a mad man — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 31, 2021

G2’s victory over Team Liquid in the finals of the Red Bull Valorant Home Ground Invitational is a very positive sign for the roster. The G2 faithful can breathe a sigh of relief in the knowledge that the First Strike upset did not do much to break the squad’s form or morale.

The finals were incredibly close between the two sides, and G2 had to come from behind to take down a Team Liquid squad that never took its foot off the pedal.

Both G2 and Team Liquid won on their respective home grounds, but it was on Valorant’s Bind and Ascent where the competition was decided.

Team Liquid was 2-1 up after getting their win on Haven, and if not for Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho’s incredible performance on Jett, Liquid would have run away with the series.

99 kills, almost 100 😭 pic.twitter.com/v6CyN69avj — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) January 31, 2021

Mixwell had a whopping 99 kill score throughout the entire series. G2 fans will be quite happy with how well their new Valorant roster is coming together after the departure of Davidp.