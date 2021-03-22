Gambit Esports bags the Valorant Champions Tour Masters CIS in an unbeaten run

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters for the CIS region has come to an end.

With VCT Circuit Points as the most important reward, all the teams aiming for the all-important Valorant Champions have given their best to find the top berths in this Masters. Due to these VCT circuit points, the tournament has seen a different level of competitive flair between all the participating teams.

The CIS Masters came to an end with the victory of Gambit Esports over team forZe in an absolutely unbeaten run.

Valorant Masters CIS results and rewards

Valorant CIS Masters boasted the group stage leading into playoffs format with two groups holding a total of eight teams. All the games played during the group stage are Bo3 series. The eight teams that qualified from the last two challengers in the region are:

One Breath Gaming(Challengers 2 qualifier)

Gambit Esports(Challengers 2 qualifier)

CrowCrowd(Challengers 2 qualifier)

Divinity(Challengers 2 qualifier)

tyeasy(Challengers 3 qualifier)

GMT Esports(Challengers 3 qualifier)

forZe(Challengers 3 qualifier)

Team Singularity(Challengers 3 qualifier)

The tournament had a prize pool of $75,000 with a total of 245 VCT circuit points to be distributed depending on the berth.

Screengrab via Liquipedia

The top two teams from each group qualified for the Valorant Masters semi-finals and grand finals held in the playoffs, with the grand final boasting a Bo5 series. In Group A, the teams were Gambit Esports, Team Singularity, tyeasy, and CrowCrowd. The Group B teams were One Breath Gaming, Divinity, GMT Esports, and forZe. The top two qualifying teams from Group A were Gambit Esports and CrowCrowd, while from Group B, forZe and GMT Esports qualified.

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Gambit Esports ended the group stage of the Valorant Masters with a 2-0 series lead without dropping a single map in any of the series. Even in the playoffs, the scoreline for the semi-finals and grand finals was 2-0 and 3-0.

In the first three maps of the grand finals in Ascent, Bind, and Split, Gambit powered their way through forZe’s defenses and bagged the tournament victory along with the most important 100 VCT circuit points. Gambit’s Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov showed an amazing four kill performance in the first map Ascent and with an overall 93 kills and 1.91 KDA, Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin also helped in the making of such an amazing victory for Gambit.

3-0 against @forzegg

WE WON CIS MASTERS — Gambit nAts (@nAts__ss) March 21, 2021