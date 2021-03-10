Valorant Masters schedule and teams to look out for in the North American region

Valorant Champions Tour stage 1 has finally come to an end, with the upcoming Valorant Masters to kick-start stage 2.

Valorant Masters have been the eye of the storm revolving around which all the challengers were hosted. Teams from all the regions have gathered to compete against each other for a seed in the Masters. With the main battle on the horizon, all the teams are set to give their best in order to cement their name in stage 2 of VCT.

Our first #VALORANTMasters events are here and the HYPE IS REAL! Which team are you rooting for in your region?



Tag them below! ⬇ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) March 9, 2021

Valorant Masters schedule

The first Masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is set to start on 11 March, featuring the series between Team Envy and Gen.G Esports. The tournament follows the usual format of VCT, a double-elimination bracket with all series being played as Bo3 leading up to the grand finals hosting a Bo5. The new factor of this tournament is the Valorant Circuit Track points, which acts as the final reward of placement, has made the competition all the more fierce.

The top four teams at the end of the Masters will earn 100, 70, 45, 45 points to themselves, respectively, while 20 points will be distributed for the teams placing in 5th-6th, and 10 points more for 7th-8th.

Image via Liquipedia

The tournament bracket so far is-

Image via Liquipedia

Teams to look out for Valorant Masters in NA

The eight teams participating in the tournament are-

Team Envy

Sentinels

Immortals

XSET

FaZe Clan

100 Thieves

Luminosity Gaming

Gen.G Esports

While the first four teams qualified from the VCT EU Stage 1 Challengers 2, the remaining four stepped right behind them, qualifying from VCT EU Stage 1 Challengers 3. All the participants involved in this tournament are unique in their own ways. Be it aggression, be it control, there is always a team that excels in a tactic more than the others.

Among all the teams to be watched, Team Sentinels is set on their own path to greatness, securing all 1st or 2nd places in the last nine tournaments. High on their heels, there’s Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming, securing 3rd-4th place with some 1st and 2nd to spare. 100 Thieves, meanwhile, have been rather inconsistent, securing either a top 4 place or being relegated extremely early.

Community reaction

With the announcement of the Valorant Masters, the whole community showed their support for their own favorites. This being the final tournament of VCT Stage 1 that will be the first pillar of the Valorant Champions, is of utmost importance for the teams participating in this tournament.

