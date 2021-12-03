Gambit Esports vs Team Vikings: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a dominating win against Team Secret on Day 2 of the Valorant Champions 2021, Gambit Esports is ready to take Brazil's Team Vikings to cement their place in the Valorant Champions 2021. The Brazilian side also started their Valorant Champions 2021 campaign with a dominating victory against Japanese champions Crazy Raccoon.

Gambit Esports and Team Vikings will go up against each other in a best-of-three series to become the first team from Group C to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Valorant Champions 2021. Both teams are ready to give their best to become the top seed from Group C.

Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Both teams have started their campaigns in a dominating fashion. However, only one will go through directly to the quarter-finals, whereas the other will try their luck in the lower bracket.

Prediction

Judging by the current form, it is very tough to predict the clear favorite of the match. However, Gambit Esports are in a slightly more advantageous position than their Brazillian opposition. The Russian side defeated Team Secret in style 2-1 in the first match.

After a shaky start on the first map, they responded with a 13-0 victory on Breeze against the SEA side and continued their momentum to secure a 13-6 victory on the last map. With players like Igor "Redgar" Vlasov and Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin, Gambit Esports can easily pass their South American opposition.

However, Team Vikings also have some firepower in their squad like Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Leandro "frz" Gomes. These players' performances in tomorrow's game can turn the results in their favor.

Head-to-head

Gambit Esports and Team Vikings have not faced each other yet in official tournaments. It will be interesting to see who gets the edge in the head-to-head after their first meeting.

Recent results

Both teams have won three out of their last five games in all competitions before facing each other on Saturday.

Gambit Esports vs Team Vikings recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters

Gambit Esports

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Team Vikings

Gustavo "gtnziN" Moura

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Leandro "frz" Gomes

Gabriel "sutecas" Dias

Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro

When and where to watch?

The match will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 5, 1:30 a.m. IST.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen

