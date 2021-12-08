Gambit vs X10 CRIT: Valorant Champions 2021 playoff predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The group stage matches for the Valorant Champions 2021 are finally over and the eight playoff qualifiers are soon going to go head-to-head in the quarterfinals starting tonight. In the past week, Valorant fans have been treated to exhilarating matches, individual brilliance and massive upsets as the teams stepped towards the first-ever Valorant Champions title.

Gambit Esports will be facing X10 CRIT in the penultimate quarter-final of the Valorant Champions 2021. Both teams will give it their all since the winner keeps their hopes alive in the tournament while the loser finds themselves out of the race.

A David vs Goliath clash at the Valorant Champions 2021 as Gambit and X10 CRIT go head-to-head

As expected, Gambit Esports qualified for the playoffs with two consecutive victories in Group C. Although they did lose one map to each team, nobody can deny their dominance and overall status as one of the favorites to win the Championship.

X10 CRIT had a rather rocky start with a 0-2 loss against Envy. They rallied themselves back in the elimination against Vivo Keyd to rout them 2-0. In the rematch with Team Envy in the decider, they ousted the NA team to clinch their spot in the quarterfinals.

Prediction

Based on current form and recent performances, Gambit Esports is ahead by a mile as the favorites to win the match. Having recently won the Berlin Masters and with a consistently strong performance in the VCT, they have all the momentum in the world to dispatch their opponent.

X10 CRIT are having a fairy-tale run at the tournament after not only seeing off Vivo Keyd but also managing to knock out NA heavyweight Team Envy. They are surely going to be buoyed by their own performances. Yet they are likely to come up short against the onslaught of Gambit in terms of pure statistical history.

Head-to-Head

Gambit Esports and X10 CRIT have had no previous head-to-head encounters in Valorant's competitive scene. With both teams meeting for the first time in a knockout round, it will be interesting to see how the match fares.

Recent Results

Both teams have had a mixed bag of results in their recent past. Gambit Esports has won three out of their last five matches, with two wins coming at the Valorant Champions 2021. X10 CRIT has two wins, two losses and a draw from their last five.

Recent results and Head-to-Head (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential line-up

Gambit Esports

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "Sheydos" Naumov

X10 CRIT

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong

Where to watch

VCT matches will be streamed live on Valorant's Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans can catch the action between Gambit and X10 at Valorant Champions 2021 on December 9 at 22.30 IST (6.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST).

