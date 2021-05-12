Global Esports Community League for Free Fire and Valorant: Schedule, prize pool, registration dates, and more

One of India’s top esports organizations, Global Esports had recently announced their Community League for Free Fire and Valorant.

Global Esports will be officially partnering with Shure India for the competition, which is indeed a big step for the organization. Shure is a USA-based audio brand that has over a 100-years history in making some of the best audio equipment in the world.

Shure’s century-old heritage and strong pedigree have allowed them to make award-winning audio equipment like headphones and microphones which are all classified to be industry standard.

Hence, with this partnership, Global Esports will be looking to create opportunities that will allow them to provide audio solutions to everyone staying at home, they are looking to cater to professional esports talents, content creators and even content consumers.

The Covid-19 induced lockdown has created a significant surge in the total amount of content creation and content consumption in the nation. With so much time spent indoors, great audio equipment can indeed help in distracting one from the usual lockdown blues.

About Global Esports Valorant and Free Fire community cup

Global Esports’ Community League for Free Fire and Valorant powered by Shure will be running throughout the year.

The tournament will be divided into seasons, and being the first edition of the competition, the League will play host to only Valorant and Free Fire throughout the year.

The Free Fire Community League will go live in May 2021 and will see games till June, when the Grand Finals take place. The Valorant Community League, on the other hand, will start right after the Free Fire tournament ends, and it will take place from July to August.

The Global Esports Community League will have a Rs 2,00,000 prize pool, and the winners and MVPs of the competition will receive Shure products as prizes and giveaways.

For the first phase of the tournament, everyone is eligible to participate.

Global Esports Community League powered by Shure Registration Dates :

11th May - 18th May Free Fire

11th June - 18th June Valorant

Registration link Register - Free Fire) (Valorant - 11th June)

Invited Teams for Final Phase: 6 Free Fire Teams + 4 Valorant Teams

