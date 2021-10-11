Global Esports vs Damwon Gaming Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier is set to start today, October 11. Ten Asian teams will compete for the one final slot in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December, which will be the biggest Valorant event this year. Fans will get to see some thrilling encounters over the next week when some of the top Asian sides face each other to secure a spot in the event next December.

Global Esports will take on Korea's Damwon Gaming to kick start their campaign on the inaugural day of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Both teams are ready to start their journey with a solid performance.

Global Esports vs Damwon Gaming: Who will have a better start in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Global Esports qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier after emerging as the champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. The Indian side will represent the whole South Asian region in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Damwon Gaming qualified for the event as the third seed from the Korean region.

Head-to-Head:

Global Esports and Damwon Gaming haven't faced each other till now in any major tournaments. This match is going to be their first meet. It will be interesting to see who got the better of each other after today's matchup in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Current matchup details:

Both teams have had inconsistent runs in their last five matches and have won three out of their last five games before coming into the APAC LCQ.

Global Esports and Damwon Gaming Head to Head and recent match details (Image via Vlr.gg)

Prediction:

Based on the current performance of both teams, it is very tough to predict who will get the better of their opponent in today's clash. Global Esports has some serious firepower up front with Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury in the team. With some experienced players like Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani and Akshay "Kappa" Sinkar in the squad, the South Asian champions have a great chance to take the game into their side.

However, Damwon Gaming also has some highly talented players in their squad who can single-handedly change the game. Players like Kang "Intro" Seung-gyun, Kim "t3xture" Na-ra can dominate the match with their aggressive playstyle. Damwon Gaming prefers to switch their agent composition to become unpredictable for their opponents. It will surely be a thrilling encounter and a treat to watch for the fans as well.

Livestream

Also Read

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

LIVE Tomorrow at 12:30 PM IST on Tomorrow our VCC Champs @Globalesportsin begin their #VCT #APAC LCQ journey representing South Asia on the big stage! 🔥💥Make sure to shower them with all your support! ❤️LIVE Tomorrow at 12:30 PM IST on #NodwinGaming 's Channels to Watch the action in Hindi 📺 #Valorant Tomorrow our VCC Champs @Globalesportsin begin their #VCT #APAC LCQ journey representing South Asia on the big stage! 🔥💥Make sure to shower them with all your support! ❤️

LIVE Tomorrow at 12:30 PM IST on #NodwinGaming's Channels to Watch the action in Hindi 📺#Valorant https://t.co/9V59ITxPMf

Fans can enjoy the match between Global Esports and Damwon Gaming in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier which will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 3:30 PM IST.

Registrations for Dell's Valorant tournament are now open. Participate & get a chance to win prizes!

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Global Esports Damwon Gaming 0 votes so far