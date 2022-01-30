Global Esports vs Enigma Gaming: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 grand-final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It all comes down to the final day of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 as Global Esports is ready to take on Enigma Gaming in the grand final in a best-of-five series.
After today's game, one team will become the first to secure their slot in the VCC 2022 main event, whereas the other will get a chance to try their luck in the India Qualifier 2. However, the runner-up will also have an opportunity to play in the Wildcard Qualifier, from which the top two teams will join others in the VCC 2022 main event.
Who will be the first qualifying team for the Valorant Conquerors Championship main event?
Global Esports took down True Rippers in the first semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 with a 2-0 scoreline. Whereas Enigma Gaming knocked out Velocity Gaming 2-0 and joined the defending champions in the grand-finals.
Prediction:
It is difficult to predict a clear favorite between Global Esports and Enigma Gaming as both of these teams are currently in excellent form. Both have displayed strong mental strength by pulling off a miracle (Global Esports comeback against God Particle from 4-12 to 15-13 and Enigma Gaming comeback against Velocity Gaming from 3-9 to 13-11) in this India Qualifier 1.
Both teams have some serious threats in their team. While Global Esports has Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhury on their team, Enigma also has Akram "Rawfiul" Virani and Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar to counter against them.
Global Esports has the advantage in the matchup.
Head-to-head:
Though it will be interesting to see who wins the game today, Global Esports is the clear winner in the head-to-head against Enigma Gaming. In the previous 11 meetings between these two sides, Global Esports has won eight of them while Enigma Gaming has won just thrice.
Recent results:
Both teams have been in decent form recently. Enigma Gaming won three of their last five games, while Global Esports has won four.
Potential Lineup:
Global Esports
- Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani
- Akshay "KappA" Sinkar
- Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar
- Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary
- Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh
Enigma Gaming
- Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose
- Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar
- Akram "Rawfiul" Virani
- Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar
- Tejas "Rexy" Koitan
When and where to watch?
Fans can enjoy the action between Global Esports and Enigma Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 grand-final live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on 30 January from 7:00 pm IST.
