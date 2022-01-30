Global Esports vs Enigma Gaming: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 grand-final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It all comes down to the final day of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 as Global Esports is ready to take on Enigma Gaming in the grand final in a best-of-five series.

After today's game, one team will become the first to secure their slot in the VCC 2022 main event, whereas the other will get a chance to try their luck in the India Qualifier 2. However, the runner-up will also have an opportunity to play in the Wildcard Qualifier, from which the top two teams will join others in the VCC 2022 main event.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

Who will take the Finals - Bo5?

Streaming LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, Tune in 30th Jan | 5 PM IST



Hindi -

EN -



#vcc2022 #trialbyfire Presenting our Finalists for #VCC2022 India Qualifier #1Who will take the Finals - Bo5?Streaming LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, Tune in 30th Jan | 5 PM ISTHindi - youtu.be/evmRWwsswx8 EN - youtu.be/W9YJqP7WY5g Presenting our Finalists for #VCC2022 India Qualifier #1 🔥Who will take the Finals - Bo5? 📺 Streaming LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, Tune in 30th Jan | 5 PM IST🔗 Hindi - youtu.be/evmRWwsswx8🔗 EN - youtu.be/W9YJqP7WY5g#vcc2022 #trialbyfire https://t.co/miH7BbUjcd

Who will be the first qualifying team for the Valorant Conquerors Championship main event?

Global Esports took down True Rippers in the first semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 with a 2-0 scoreline. Whereas Enigma Gaming knocked out Velocity Gaming 2-0 and joined the defending champions in the grand-finals.

Prediction:

It is difficult to predict a clear favorite between Global Esports and Enigma Gaming as both of these teams are currently in excellent form. Both have displayed strong mental strength by pulling off a miracle (Global Esports comeback against God Particle from 4-12 to 15-13 and Enigma Gaming comeback against Velocity Gaming from 3-9 to 13-11) in this India Qualifier 1.

Both teams have some serious threats in their team. While Global Esports has Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhury on their team, Enigma also has Akram "Rawfiul" Virani and Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar to counter against them.

Global Esports has the advantage in the matchup.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, 2:30 PM Onwards



Hindi -

EN - Playing their 1st game against @team.t69, @enigmagaming are our last quaterfinalist team to play in #VCC2022 India Qualifier 1!LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, 2:30 PM OnwardsHindi - youtu.be/bu7V9YJjlEU EN - youtu.be/2p9UX6VBILY Playing their 1st game against @team.t69, @enigmagaming are our last quaterfinalist team to play in #VCC2022 India Qualifier 1! 🔥📺 LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB, YT Loco & Rooter, 2:30 PM Onwards🔗 Hindi - youtu.be/bu7V9YJjlEU🔗 EN - youtu.be/2p9UX6VBILY https://t.co/XCcgJZCxg5

Head-to-head:

Though it will be interesting to see who wins the game today, Global Esports is the clear winner in the head-to-head against Enigma Gaming. In the previous 11 meetings between these two sides, Global Esports has won eight of them while Enigma Gaming has won just thrice.

Recent results:

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Enigma Gaming won three of their last five games, while Global Esports has won four.

Global Esports and Enigma Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

Global Esports

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Koitan

When and where to watch?

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can enjoy the action between Global Esports and Enigma Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 grand-final live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on 30 January from 7:00 pm IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be the first team to qualify for VCC 2022? Global Esports Enigma Gaming 0 votes so far