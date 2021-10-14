Global Esports vs F4Q Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier is currently underway, with Global Esports ready to take on South Korea's F4Q today in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie.

The loser of the match will be knocked out of the competition, and both teams are ready to give their best performance to secure a spot.

Global Esports vs F4Q: Who will be victorious in the

Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier?

Both Global Esports and F4Q have lost their Upper Bracket Quarterfinal ties against their respective oppositions and have dropped down to the Lower Bracket. Global Esports will go up against F4Q today for a chance to stay in the competition. Here are some of the details of the matchup.

Head-to-head

Both teams will face each other for the first time in an official tournament today. Global Esports has already defeated a South Korean team, DAMWON Gaming KIA in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. However, F4Q will be going up against a South Asian team for the first time today.

Current matchup details

Global Esports have won three out of their last five games in all competitions, while F4Q has won only one out of their last five games.

Global Esports and F4Q head-to-head and recent match details (Image via VLR.gg)

Prediction

Global Esports had started their APAC Last Chance Qualifier journey with a dominating display against DAMWON Gaming KIA. However, they lost their very next match against Paper Rex and dropped down to the Lower Bracket.

F4Q, on the other hand, had a dissappointing start in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier as they lost to Northeption in their first game of the tournament. However, they responded back in the very next match against FENNEL.

Based on the recent performance of both teams, it is very tough to predict who will get the better of their opponent during today's game. Global Esports have some serious firepower on their team with the likes of Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh, and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury.

F4Q alsohas some exceptional talent like Chae "Bunny" Joon-hyuk, and Kim "zunba" Joon-hyuk. Both teams are known for their aggressive playstyle, and fans can expect an intense encounter between the two teams.

Livestream

Fans can enjoy the match between Global Esports and F4Q in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels. It will be broadcast live at 6:30 pm IST.

