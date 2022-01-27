Global Esports vs God Particles: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 has already reached the quarter-final stage. Out of 256 participating teams, the top eight teams in India will compete to secure their slot in the main event.

Only one team will qualify for the main event whereas others will try their luck in India Qualifiers 2 starting January 29. However, the runner-up of the India Qualifiers 1 will also get a chance to compete in the Wildcard Qualifier.

Global Esports, the defending champion of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, is ready to take on God Particles in the first quarter-final of the India Qualifiers 1. Both teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to secure their slot in the semi-finals.

Global Esports vs God Particles: who will progress into the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Semi-final?

Global Esports and God Particles are two of the finest teams in India. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter when these two teams meet each other on the server.

Prediction

Judging by their current performance Global Esports is the favorite to win the series. With players like Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary on the team, backed by Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani's brain, Global Esports has the edge in the tie.

However, God Particles can surprise any team on a good day. The team also has some firepower in the form of Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain, Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani, who can turn the tide of battle.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other six times earlier and Global Esports has kept a clean-sheet against God Particles so far. The latter will try their best to change the fortune this time around.

Recent Results

Both teams are currently in decent form. Global Esports has lost just one of their last five games whereas God Particles has lost two.

Global Esports and God Particles recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineups

Global Esports:

Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani

Akshay "Kappa" Sinkar

Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

God Particles:

Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani

Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain

Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani

Logistaa

EmbeR

When and where to watch?

South Asian fans can watch the match between Global Esports and God Particles in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifers 1 on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on January 28 from 2:30 pm IST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi