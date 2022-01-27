×
Global Esports vs God Particles: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Pre-match assessment of Global Esports and God Particles in Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifers 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 27, 2022 07:03 PM IST
Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 has already reached the quarter-final stage. Out of 256 participating teams, the top eight teams in India will compete to secure their slot in the main event.

Only one team will qualify for the main event whereas others will try their luck in India Qualifiers 2 starting January 29. However, the runner-up of the India Qualifiers 1 will also get a chance to compete in the Wildcard Qualifier.

The contenders are preparing for a New #VCC Challenge, Will they be prepared to take down last years Champion's Global Esports? Registrations for South Asia's biggest Valorant Challenge #VCC2022 are closing soon, Don't miss out! 🔥🔥🔗 vcc.nodwingaming.com#nodwingaming https://t.co/i3XosO3gjz

Global Esports, the defending champion of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, is ready to take on God Particles in the first quarter-final of the India Qualifiers 1. Both teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to secure their slot in the semi-finals.

Global Esports vs God Particles: who will progress into the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Semi-final?

Global Esports and God Particles are two of the finest teams in India. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter when these two teams meet each other on the server.

Prediction

Judging by their current performance Global Esports is the favorite to win the series. With players like Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary on the team, backed by Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani's brain, Global Esports has the edge in the tie.

With his eyes set on putting India's mark on the international stage again, @lightningfast looks ready to Conquer #VCC2022 India Qualifiers! 💪🔥Who will be the Conquerors? 🏆📺 Streaming LIVE on YT/FB/Twitch/Loco & Rooter #VCC #nodwingaming https://t.co/3zdo4135rk

However, God Particles can surprise any team on a good day. The team also has some firepower in the form of Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain, Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani, who can turn the tide of battle.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other six times earlier and Global Esports has kept a clean-sheet against God Particles so far. The latter will try their best to change the fortune this time around.

Recent Results

Both teams are currently in decent form. Global Esports has lost just one of their last five games whereas God Particles has lost two.

Global Esports and God Particles recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential Lineups

Global Esports:

  • Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani
  • Akshay "Kappa" Sinkar
  • Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar
  • Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary
  • Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

God Particles:

  • Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani
  • Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain
  • Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani
  • Logistaa
  • EmbeR

When and where to watch?

It's almost time to determine the Conquerors from #VCC2022 India Qualfier 1! 🎁🎁 More exciting news coming in for our Viewers, Hope you're ready 😎😎3 Days till the #VCC journey begins 🔥🔥 🇮🇳🇳🇵🇧🇹🇦🇫🇵🇰🇱🇰🇲🇻🇧🇩Registrations Open 🔗 vcc.nodwingaming.com#nodwingaming https://t.co/3D8wI799YQ

South Asian fans can watch the match between Global Esports and God Particles in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifers 1 on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on January 28 from 2:30 pm IST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
