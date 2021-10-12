Global Esports vs Paper Rex - Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Round of 10 bracket in Valorant Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier concluded with both BOOM Esports and Global Esports moving to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

After showing a terrific performance against Damwon Gaming in the Round of 10 of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the Indian professional team will be moving forward in the tournament. Paper Rex and Global Esports will be facing off on October 12, 2021, in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals of Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Fans are eager to find out which team will triumph in this match, and this article will provide all predictions that can be made prior to their match.

Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier: Global Esports vs Paper Rex

Predictions and head-to-head details

The Valorant APAC LCQ Upper Bracket Quarterfinals will consist of eight teams. Paper Rex and Global Esports are two teams belonging to this bracket, and will face off on October 12. The team that manages to secure a win gets to move to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, while the losing team will move to Lower Bracket Round 2.

This is the first time both the teams will be facing off since both the teams belong to two different circuits.

Most fans believe that Paper Rex would be winning their match against Global Esports. However, after SkRossi and HellrangeR’s performance in the Round of 10, there are chances that Global Esports might change make people change their minds.

Livestream details

Global Esports and Paper Rex match is scheduled for October 12 at 19:30 IST (+5:30 GMT). Fans willing to watch the two teams face-off live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour's official channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Recent results

Paper Rex and Global Esports Head to Head and recent Valorant match details (Image via vlr.gg)

If both the teams’ recent match histories are compared directly, Paper Rex shows a better overall performance over time. So it is expected that Paper Rex would be keeping the trend going in the Upper Bracket Qualifier.

Rosters of Global Esports and Paper Rex

Global Esports

Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani

Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury

Akshay “KappA” Sinkar

Jayanth “skillZ” Ramesh

Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar

Paper Rex

Wang “Jinggg” Jie

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Note: These are early predictions for future games and reflect the views of the writer.

