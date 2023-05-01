Gods Reign vs GodLike Esports in Valorant Challenger South Asia Split 2: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The stage is all set for weeks of exciting action in the Group Stage of the ongoing Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2 as the top ten teams from the region compete for the biggest slice of the massive $100,000 prize pool and the opportunity to qualify for the upcoming VCL Pacific: Ascension. Gods Reign will face off against GodLike Esports in a best-of-three match on the event's third day.

The two teams will be looking to start the tournament with a win. Here are all the details that you would like to know before today’s match.

Gods Reign vs GodLike Esports in Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2 Group Stage

Predictions

Gods Reign have been very successful with their roster and won six out of the nine recent matches, which certainly would have filled them with confidence. They were a dominating force throughout the playoffs of the recently concluded event.

GodLike Esports, on the other hand, has been going through a rough patch, experiencing a bad losing streak. They will be eagerly looking forward to kicking off the second split on a positive note by defeating one of the tournament's top teams.

Given the teams’ form and recent head-to-head results, it would be reasonable to consider Gods Reign as the frontrunner in this contest.

Head-to-head

Gods Reign locked horns against GodLike Esports in the first split of Valorant Challengers South Asia Group Stage. The former locked the series 2 to 0, winning Haven and Pearl with a score of 13 and 6.

Recent results

Gods Reign has been in red-hot form lately and finished second at the Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 1. After losing their first playoff match during the first split against Reckoning Esports, they bounced back to take down Velocity Gaming (2-1), Aster Army (2-1), and True Rippers (2-0) to set up a final against Orangutan. Despite their best efforts, they fell short on the grand stage, conceding victory 0-3.

During the first split of the tournament, GodLike Esports failed to live up to their expectations. The team suffered losses at the hands of MLT Esports, Gods Reign, and Velocity Gaming, with a scoreline reading 0 to 2 in all cases. The roster converted their first map against True Rippers but failed to seal the encounter.

The potential lineup for the match

Gods Reign

Vibhor “VibhoRR” Vaid

Aman “Hoax” Yadav

Simar “psydreams” Sethi

Kale “Autumn” Dunne

Nick “Tixx” Quinn

GodLike Esports

Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

Shakir “hikkA” Razak

Norbu “karam1l” Tsering

Franz “Astro” del Rosario

Jude “Zey” Patrick Gunhuran

Where to watch?

The match between Gods Reign GodLike Esports in Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2 will be streamed on NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channel. Players can also catch the live action on Loco from 7 PM IST (GMT +5:30 ) on May 1, 2023, to watch the live action unfold.

