Valorant Challengers League (VCL) South Asia 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, where to watch, and more 

Valorant Challengers League: South Asia kicked off the league stage of its inaugural edition on March 18, 2023, featuring ten of the most competent contenders from the region.

Teams will face each other on LAN in New Delhi, India, over the course of two months in an attempt to secure South Asia's VCT Ascension slot in Split 1 and claim the winner's cheque from a $40,000 prize pool.

The best team from the first split will proceed to the VCT Pacific Ascension tournament, whereas the remaining teams will prepare for Split 2, which is scheduled to commence on April 28, 2023.

Everything to know about Valorant Challengers League South Asia

Teams

Out of the ten teams competing in the South Asian Valorant Challengers League, seven of them were invited based on their reputation as a Valorant organization. The remaining three teams made their way into the tournament after securing the top 3 spots in the tournament's Open Qualifiers.

Here are the ten South Asian VCL contenders that Valorant enthusiasts can look forward to seeing in the first split of the 2023 Valorant Challengers League (VCL) South Asia:

Orangutan

Sabyasachi " Antidote " Bose (IGL)

" Bose (IGL) Akram " Rawfiul " Virani

" Virani Rishi " RvK " Vijayakumar

" Vijayakumar Azis " azys " Nandang

" Nandang Jm " tesseract " Ignacio

" Ignacio Rajiv " LeVi " Satpute (Substitute)

" Satpute (Substitute) Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)

Reckoning Esports

Harsh "Harshhh" Arora

Arora Saksham " Deadly10 " Aurangabadkar

" Aurangabadkar Daniil " flabben " Merzlyakov

" Merzlyakov Aleksandr " hvoya " Eremin

" Eremin Varun " Mast3r " Menon

" Menon Evgenyi "esavgabiN" Savgabin (Coach)

Gods Reign

Vibhor " Vibhor " Vaid

" Vaid Garvit " Ember " Nehra

" Nehra Aman " Hoax " Yadav

" Yadav Nick " tixx " Quinn

" Quinn Kale " autumn " Dunne

" Dunne Simar " psy " Sethi (Substitute)

" Sethi (Substitute) Abhisek "GodspeedxD" Bajaj (Coach)

Velocity Gaming

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Roy Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Das Karan " Excali " Mhaswadkar

" Mhaswadkar Domagoj " Doma " Fancev

" Fancev Adam " ec1s " Eccles

" Eccles Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma (Substitute)

Sharma (Substitute) David "Dav" Miljanić (Coach)

Lethal Esports

Agneya " Marzil " Koushik (IGL)

" Koushik (IGL) Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani

Ajmani Shahul " khelthuzad " Hameed

" Hameed Kiran " Rossi " Rossi

" Rossi Anil " LuciA " Kumar

" Kumar Cybell (Substitute)

Aaron "n0sh" Sankeshwar (Coach)

GodLike Esports

Tejas " Rexy " Kotian

" Kotian Norbu " karam1l " Tsering

" Tsering Shakir " hikkA " Razak

" Razak Franz " Astro " del Rosario

" del Rosario Jude Patrick " Zey " Gunhuran

" Gunhuran Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed (Stand-in)

Sayyed (Stand-in) Shailesh "blackhawk" Dalvi (Stand-in)

True Rippers

Saaransh " Whimp " Dang

" Dang Kaizen

Aditya " Pixelzz " Gulhane

" Gulhane Philip " Aryu " Vergara

" Vergara Nereus " d1srupt " Lico

" Lico Shravana Kumar " Techno " Sahoo (Substitute)

" Sahoo (Substitute) Francis "Rabbet" Buñag (Coach)

Aster Army

Hrishikesh " DominiK " Khedkar

" Khedkar Ngô " Kishi " Huy

" Huy Pranav " Kohliii " Kohli

" Kohli Soumyadeep " DOXZ3R " Dey

" Dey wink

Lakshya "Vandelak" Singh (Coach)

Medal Esports

Rishabh "Ezzy" Gupta

Gupta Tanmay "FOX" Verma

Verma Prish " Tricky " Valvani

" Valvani Oscar " Kakarot " Jr.

" Jr. Emmanuel " jEEE " Buenavidez

" Buenavidez Sameer " godvexy " Sharma (Substitute)

" Sharma (Substitute) Daivik " DcRulz " Chauhan (Substitute)

" Chauhan (Substitute) Vikrant "Hacker" Pujari (Coach)

MLT Esports

Saharyar " BadmaN " Shaikh

" Shaikh Abhay " KnightRider " Mulchandani

" Mulchandani Atharv " Rio " Ahire

" Ahire Jay "BADlove" Patil

Patil Venkatesh " Venka " Sharma

" Sharma Malav "Rexdreams" Popat (Coach)

Format

Similar to the other Valorant Challengers Leagues, VCL South Asia will feature a regular season where all 10 teams will compete in the League Stage. Participating teams will initially be split into two groups of five. Both groups will fight through a single-round-robin bracket until all the teams have played against each of their fellow group members.

The top 3 teams from each of the groups in the League Stage will then proceed to the playoffs, which will feature a double-elimination bracket. Group winners from the League Stage will qualify directly for the Upper Bracket semis, whereas the remaining four teams will head into the Upper Bracket quarter-finals.

All matches in the Valorant Challengers League: South Asia will be held as series of best-of-threes, with the exception of the Grand Finals, which will be conducted as a best-of-five series.

Live Table

Group A

Teams Win-Loss Maps Rounds Velocity Gaming 2-0 4/0 +26 Gods Reign 1-1 2/2 +10 MLT Esports 1-1 2/2 -4 True Rippers 1-1 2/2 -14 GodLike Esports 0-2 0/4 -18

Group B

Teams Win-Loss Maps Rounds Orangutan 2-0 4/1 +25 Reckoning Esports 1-0 2/0 +15 Medal Esports 1-0 2/1 +7 Aster Army 0-2 2/4 -11 Lethal Esports 0-2 0/4 -36

Schedule & Results

Week 1

Saturday, March 18

Orangutan defeated Lethal Esports (2-0): Haven (13-1); Fracture (13-4)

Sunday, March 19

Velocity Gaming defeated Gods Reign (2-0): Haven (13-11); Pearl (13-11)

Monday, March 20

True Rippers defeated MLT Esports (2-0): Ascent (13-7); Haven (13-11)

Week 2

Wednesday, March 22

Medal Esports defeated Aster Army (2-1): Ascent (7-13); Pearl (13-4); Haven (13-9)

Thursday, March 23

MLT Esports defeated GodLike Esports (2-0): Ascent (13-11); Haven (22-20)

Friday, March 24

Reckoning Esports defeated Lethal Esports (2-0): Pearl (13-6); Ascent (13-5)

Saturday, March 25

Gods Reign defeated GodLike Esports: Haven (13-6); Pearl (13-6)

Sunday, March 26

Orangutan defeated Aster Army (2-1): Haven (13-11); Ascent (5-13); Icebox (13-3)

Monday, March 27

Velocity Gaming defeated True Rippers (2-0): Haven (13-2); Icebox (13-2)

Week 3

Wednesday, March 29

Medal Esports vs Orangutan (7 pm IST)

Thursday, March 30

MLT Esports vs Gods Reign (7 pm IST)

Friday, March 31

Aster Army vs Lethal Esports (7 pm IST)

Saturday, April 1

GodLike Esports vs Velocity Gaming (9 pm IST)

Sunday, April 2

Medal Esports vs Reckoning Esports (9 pm IST)

Monday, April 3

True Rippers vs Gods Reign (9 pm IST)

Week 4

Wednesday, April 5

Reckoning Esports vs Aster Army (7 pm IST)

Thursday, April 6

Velocity Gaming vs MLT Esports (7 pm IST)

Friday, April 7

Lethal Esports vs Medal Esports (7 pm IST)

Sunday, April 9

True Rippers vs GodLike Esports (9 pm IST)

Monday, April 10

Reckoning Esports vs Orangutan (9 pm IST)

Where to watch

Fans of South Asian Valorant can watch the English broadcast for the tournament on NODWIN Gaming's official channels across YouTube, Facebook, and Loco, as well as on Valorant South Asia's YouTube handle. Readers can also catch the event's Hindi broadcast on Loco.

