Valorant Challengers League (VCL) South Asia 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, where to watch, and more 

By Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Mar 29, 2023 23:48 IST
Valorant Challengers League South Asia (Image via Sportskeeda)
Valorant Challengers League: South Asia kicked off the league stage of its inaugural edition on March 18, 2023, featuring ten of the most competent contenders from the region.

Teams will face each other on LAN in New Delhi, India, over the course of two months in an attempt to secure South Asia's VCT Ascension slot in Split 1 and claim the winner's cheque from a $40,000 prize pool.

The best team from the first split will proceed to the VCT Pacific Ascension tournament, whereas the remaining teams will prepare for Split 2, which is scheduled to commence on April 28, 2023.

Everything to know about Valorant Challengers League South Asia

Teams

Out of the ten teams competing in the South Asian Valorant Challengers League, seven of them were invited based on their reputation as a Valorant organization. The remaining three teams made their way into the tournament after securing the top 3 spots in the tournament's Open Qualifiers.

Here are the ten South Asian VCL contenders that Valorant enthusiasts can look forward to seeing in the first split of the 2023 Valorant Challengers League (VCL) South Asia:

Orangutan

  • Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose (IGL)
  • Akram "Rawfiul" Virani
  • Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar
  • Azis "azys" Nandang
  • Jm "tesseract" Ignacio
  • Rajiv "LeVi" Satpute (Substitute)
  • Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)

Reckoning Esports

  • Harsh "Harshhh" Arora
  • Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar
  • Daniil "flabben" Merzlyakov
  • Aleksandr "hvoya" Eremin
  • Varun "Mast3r" Menon
  • Evgenyi "esavgabiN" Savgabin (Coach)
Gods Reign

  • Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid
  • Garvit "Ember" Nehra
  • Aman "Hoax" Yadav
  • Nick "tixx" Quinn
  • Kale "autumn" Dunne
  • Simar "psy" Sethi (Substitute)
  • Abhisek "GodspeedxD" Bajaj (Coach)

Velocity Gaming

  • Sagnik "Hellff" Roy
  • Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das
  • Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar
  • Domagoj "Doma" Fancev
  • Adam "ec1s" Eccles
  • Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma (Substitute)
  • David "Dav" Miljanić (Coach)

Lethal Esports

  • Agneya "Marzil" Koushik (IGL)
  • Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani
  • Shahul "khelthuzad" Hameed
  • Kiran "Rossi" Rossi
  • Anil "LuciA" Kumar
  • Cybell (Substitute)
  • Aaron "n0sh" Sankeshwar (Coach)

GodLike Esports

  • Tejas "Rexy" Kotian
  • Norbu "karam1l" Tsering
  • Shakir "hikkA" Razak
  • Franz "Astro" del Rosario
  • Jude Patrick "Zey" Gunhuran
  • Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed (Stand-in)
  • Shailesh "blackhawk" Dalvi (Stand-in)
True Rippers

  • Saaransh "Whimp" Dang
  • Kaizen
  • Aditya "Pixelzz" Gulhane
  • Philip "Aryu" Vergara
  • Nereus "d1srupt" Lico
  • Shravana Kumar "Techno" Sahoo (Substitute)
  • Francis "Rabbet" Buñag (Coach)

Aster Army

  • Hrishikesh "DominiK" Khedkar
  • Ngô "Kishi" Huy
  • Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli
  • Soumyadeep "DOXZ3R" Dey
  • wink
  • Lakshya "Vandelak" Singh (Coach)

Medal Esports

  • Rishabh "Ezzy" Gupta
  • Tanmay "FOX" Verma
  • Prish "Tricky" Valvani
  • Oscar "Kakarot" Jr.
  • Emmanuel "jEEE" Buenavidez
  • Sameer "godvexy" Sharma (Substitute)
  • Daivik "DcRulz" Chauhan (Substitute)
  • Vikrant "Hacker" Pujari (Coach)

MLT Esports

  • Saharyar "BadmaN" Shaikh
  • Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani
  • Atharv "Rio" Ahire
  • Jay "BADlove" Patil
  • Venkatesh "Venka" Sharma
  • Malav "Rexdreams" Popat (Coach)
Format

Similar to the other Valorant Challengers Leagues, VCL South Asia will feature a regular season where all 10 teams will compete in the League Stage. Participating teams will initially be split into two groups of five. Both groups will fight through a single-round-robin bracket until all the teams have played against each of their fellow group members.

The top 3 teams from each of the groups in the League Stage will then proceed to the playoffs, which will feature a double-elimination bracket. Group winners from the League Stage will qualify directly for the Upper Bracket semis, whereas the remaining four teams will head into the Upper Bracket quarter-finals.

All matches in the Valorant Challengers League: South Asia will be held as series of best-of-threes, with the exception of the Grand Finals, which will be conducted as a best-of-five series.

Live Table

Group A

TeamsWin-LossMapsRounds
Velocity Gaming2-04/0+26
Gods Reign1-12/2+10
MLT Esports1-12/2-4
True Rippers1-12/2-14
GodLike Esports0-20/4-18
Group B

TeamsWin-LossMapsRounds
Orangutan2-04/1+25
Reckoning Esports1-02/0+15
Medal Esports1-02/1+7
Aster Army0-22/4-11
Lethal Esports0-20/4-36

Schedule & Results

Week 1

Saturday, March 18

  • Orangutan defeated Lethal Esports (2-0): Haven (13-1); Fracture (13-4)

Sunday, March 19

  • Velocity Gaming defeated Gods Reign (2-0): Haven (13-11); Pearl (13-11)

Monday, March 20

  • True Rippers defeated MLT Esports (2-0): Ascent (13-7); Haven (13-11)

Week 2

Wednesday, March 22

  • Medal Esports defeated Aster Army (2-1): Ascent (7-13); Pearl (13-4); Haven (13-9)

Thursday, March 23

  • MLT Esports defeated GodLike Esports (2-0): Ascent (13-11); Haven (22-20)

Friday, March 24

  • Reckoning Esports defeated Lethal Esports (2-0): Pearl (13-6); Ascent (13-5)

Saturday, March 25

  • Gods Reign defeated GodLike Esports: Haven (13-6); Pearl (13-6)

Sunday, March 26

  • Orangutan defeated Aster Army (2-1): Haven (13-11); Ascent (5-13); Icebox (13-3)

Monday, March 27

  • Velocity Gaming defeated True Rippers (2-0): Haven (13-2); Icebox (13-2)
Week 3

Wednesday, March 29

  • Medal Esports vs Orangutan (7 pm IST)

Thursday, March 30

  • MLT Esports vs Gods Reign (7 pm IST)

Friday, March 31

  • Aster Army vs Lethal Esports (7 pm IST)

Saturday, April 1

  • GodLike Esports vs Velocity Gaming (9 pm IST)

Sunday, April 2

  • Medal Esports vs Reckoning Esports (9 pm IST)

Monday, April 3

  • True Rippers vs Gods Reign (9 pm IST)

Week 4

Wednesday, April 5

  • Reckoning Esports vs Aster Army (7 pm IST)

Thursday, April 6

  • Velocity Gaming vs MLT Esports (7 pm IST)

Friday, April 7

  • Lethal Esports vs Medal Esports (7 pm IST)

Sunday, April 9

  • True Rippers vs GodLike Esports (9 pm IST)

Monday, April 10

  • Reckoning Esports vs Orangutan (9 pm IST)
Where to watch

Fans of South Asian Valorant can watch the English broadcast for the tournament on NODWIN Gaming's official channels across YouTube, Facebook, and Loco, as well as on Valorant South Asia's YouTube handle. Readers can also catch the event's Hindi broadcast on Loco.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
