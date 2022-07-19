Guild Esports koldamenta Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has a huge player base that spans all over the world. The game’s uniqueness makes it unique for everyone and has attracted various professionals since its release in June 2020.
While many professionals switched from Counter-Strike to playing Valorant, Jose “koldamenta” Herrero moved from PUBG.
Adopting a support role in the shooter, koldamenta has shown great performances at the VCT Stage 2 Masters. His team, Guild Esports, played flawlessly during the group stage but couldn’t make it through the Playoffs.
Even though the team was eliminated, Valorant fans worldwide were impressed by the pro’s performances. This has also raised intrigue about what settings he uses to put up such displays.
Everything about Koldamenta’s Valorant settings
The Spaniard was known for his time in the PUBG esports scene. However, after Riot Games’ shooter was released, the gamer had a change of heart and made a switch to it.
Playing under Guild Esports, he has reached great heights in their region and continues to keep it up. koldamenta is crucial for his team as he primarily plays as an Initiator and Sentinel and is very good with them.
The below portion will mainly focus on what peripherals and settings the pro uses for his day-to-day gaming to interested readers:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.3
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 4
- Outer Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: B
- Use/Equip Ability 2: N
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.699
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x900
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Asus ROG XG258Q
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G512
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Chair: Unknown
- Microphone: Unknown
PC Setting
- CPU: Intel Core 17-8700K
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 2080
- RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB
- Motherboard: Asus Z370-A
- Cabinet: Unknown
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
Note: The settings will likely change as esports players always try to keep the best gadgets in their arsenal.