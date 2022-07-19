Guild Esports koldamenta Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has a huge player base that spans all over the world. The game’s uniqueness makes it unique for everyone and has attracted various professionals since its release in June 2020.

While many professionals switched from Counter-Strike to playing Valorant, Jose “koldamenta” Herrero moved from PUBG.

Adopting a support role in the shooter, koldamenta has shown great performances at the VCT Stage 2 Masters. His team, Guild Esports, played flawlessly during the group stage but couldn’t make it through the Playoffs.

GUILD koldamenta @koldamenta

#VCT #VctMastersCopenhague



Hoy empieza el run por el lower bracket hasta ganar el torneo! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 Jugamos en 2 horas contra FunplusHoy empieza el run por el lower bracket hasta ganar el torneo! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 Jugamos en 2 horas contra Funplus#VCT #VctMastersCopenhagueHoy empieza el run por el lower bracket hasta ganar el torneo! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 https://t.co/XAjQiUfMan

Even though the team was eliminated, Valorant fans worldwide were impressed by the pro’s performances. This has also raised intrigue about what settings he uses to put up such displays.

Everything about Koldamenta’s Valorant settings

The Spaniard was known for his time in the PUBG esports scene. However, after Riot Games’ shooter was released, the gamer had a change of heart and made a switch to it.

Playing under Guild Esports, he has reached great heights in their region and continues to keep it up. koldamenta is crucial for his team as he primarily plays as an Initiator and Sentinel and is very good with them.

The below portion will mainly focus on what peripherals and settings the pro uses for his day-to-day gaming to interested readers:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.3

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 0

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 4

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 4

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: B

Use/Equip Ability 2: N

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): T

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.699

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x900

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Asus ROG XG258Q

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G512

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Chair: Unknown

Microphone: Unknown

PC Setting

CPU: Intel Core 17-8700K

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 2080

RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB

Motherboard: Asus Z370-A

Cabinet: Unknown

AIO Cooler: Unknown

Note: The settings will likely change as esports players always try to keep the best gadgets in their arsenal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far