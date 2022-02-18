Guild Esports vs Acend: Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022, EMEA Stage 1, Challengers 1, Group Stage Day 4, predictions, livestream details and more

Guild Esports will face the defending Valorant Champions of 2021, Acend on Day 4 of VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1.

Week 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 will have all 12 teams competing for a spot in the Playoffs. Guild Esports and Acend are seeded into Group B. Both the teams won their last matches.

Guild Esports defeated BBL Esports with a 2-0 score, and Acend gained their victory against the SuperMassive Blaze with the same scoreline.

Both the teams will battle again, but this time against each other. Fans are excited to witness both EMEA teams play against each other on Day 4 of VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1.

Guild Esports vs Acend: Who could win the match in Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage?

VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 gets interesting with the top teams from all over the region fighting for the slots in the first Masters LAN tournament of the year.

Head-to-Head

Guild Esports and Acend have competed in the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1's Main Event Upper Final. Back then, Acend was able to take Guild Esports down with a 0-2 score.

Both the teams haven't encountered each other again since then.

Thus, it will be interesting to see both of them battling again to qualify for the Playoffs and later make it to the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters.

Current Matchup details

Both rosters have won all their recent five matches played. Neither Guild Esports nor Acend have had a single loss in their last five matches and have had massive dominating performances over their opponents.

Predictions

Taking down the defending Valorant Champions won't be easy for Guild Esports. Acend is arguably the strongest team of all at present, whereas Guild Esports' performance last year wasn't very impactful. They are expected to dominate the entire match with their brilliant gameplay skills.

Their last encounter wasn't much in their favor, but this will be the new roster facing Acend. Thus, there are chances for Guild Esports to take Acend down if played strategically.

Live stream and match details

The match between Guild Esports and Acend will be streamed live on the official VCT YouTube and Twitch channels from 11:30 PM IST on February 18, 2022. Fans can cheer and watch the match live virtually.

Rosters of Guild Esports and Acend for Valorant Champions Tour EMEA

2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage

Guild Esports

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

Acend

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Vlad "Kiles" Shvets

Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Guild Esports Acend 0 votes so far