Guild Esports vs Fnatic: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-B prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Guild Esports is ready to take on Fnatic in their final game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage.

Both teams are currently in the top two spots in Group-B and have already qualified for the Playoffs. However, the game is highly important for both teams as both want to finish at the top of their Group.

Guild Esports and Fnatic: Who will finish at the top of Group-B in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers?

Guild Esports and Fnatic will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to go to the Playoffs as table-toppers.

Prediction

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament so far. However, Fnatic is favored to win tonight's tie against Guild Esports. The team has had flawless momentum in the tournament, which will surely help them head confidently into the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Guild Esports was held back by G2 Esports in their last game, making them a little wary tonight. However, the team certainly has the potential to learn from their mistakes and deliver a better performance in order to stop Fnatic's flawless run through the VCT EMEA Challengers.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other thrice in the past and Fnatic have defeated Guild Esports twice in their previous meetings.

Recent results

Interestingly, both teams have lost just once in their last five games in all competitions. However, Fnatic has had a flawless run in the competition so far.

Guild Esports and Fnatic recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Guild Esports

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Martin "Magnum" Penkov

Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the exciting action between Guild Esports and Fnatic at the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 11.30 pm IST onwards on March 16.

