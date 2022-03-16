×
Create
Notifications

Guild Esports vs Fnatic: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-B prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing Guild Esports vs Fnatic in VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing Guild Esports vs Fnatic in VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 16, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Feature

Guild Esports is ready to take on Fnatic in their final game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage.

Both teams are currently in the top two spots in Group-B and have already qualified for the Playoffs. However, the game is highly important for both teams as both want to finish at the top of their Group.

Can @guildesports shatter @FNATIC's clean record? https://t.co/WPHPrKbGJy

Guild Esports and Fnatic: Who will finish at the top of Group-B in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers?

Guild Esports and Fnatic will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to go to the Playoffs as table-toppers.

Prediction

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament so far. However, Fnatic is favored to win tonight's tie against Guild Esports. The team has had flawless momentum in the tournament, which will surely help them head confidently into the upcoming match.

@braveaff CLUTCH KING @misticJK! 👑 https://t.co/mGV1FWVbbs

Meanwhile, Guild Esports was held back by G2 Esports in their last game, making them a little wary tonight. However, the team certainly has the potential to learn from their mistakes and deliver a better performance in order to stop Fnatic's flawless run through the VCT EMEA Challengers.

King @DSajoof in the top spot iktr 😤😤😤 twitter.com/valesports_eme…

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other thrice in the past and Fnatic have defeated Guild Esports twice in their previous meetings.

Recent results

Interestingly, both teams have lost just once in their last five games in all competitions. However, Fnatic has had a flawless run in the competition so far.

Guild Esports and Fnatic recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Guild Esports and Fnatic recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Guild Esports

  • Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee
  • Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson
  • Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero
  • Russel “Russ” Mendes
  • Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

Fnatic

  • Jake "Boaster" Howlett
  • Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
  • James "Mistic" Orfila
  • Martin "Magnum" Penkov
  • Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

When and where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can enjoy the exciting action between Guild Esports and Fnatic at the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 11.30 pm IST onwards on March 16.

Edited by Atul S
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win the match?

Guild Esports

Fnatic

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी