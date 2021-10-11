Havan Liberty vs Infinity - Valorant SA Last Chance Qualifier: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier is a wildcard entry program for teams who fail to get a chance to qualify for the annual international tournament, the Valorant Champions.

Valorant Champions Tour South America Last Chance Qualifier will be starting today, that is October 11, 2021. The South American tournament format has a noticeable difference from other LCQ formats as it is divided into two group brackets: A and B.

Upon completion of the group stage, four selected teams will advance to the playoffs, where they will compete to get a slot for the Valorant Champions.

Havan Liberty and Infinity will face off in their first LCQ match, with the winner advancing to Group B's Winner bracket.

Valorant SA Last Chance Qualifier: Havan Liberty vs Infinity

Predictions and head-to-head details

The SA Last Chance Qualifier Group B consists of four teams, with Havan Liberty and Infinity facing off against each other for the first time.

The match between Havan Liberty and Infinity will determine which team is moving further in the tournament. The winner between the two will get to advance to Group B Winner’s bracket and and on the other hand the losing team will head to the Eliminiation bracket.

Fans are expecting Havan Liberty to win this match and move forward to the Winner’s bracket of Group B.

Livestream details

The Havan Liberty and Infinity match is scheduled for October 13 at 00:30 IST (+5:30 GMT). Fans eager to watch the two teams face off live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Recent results

If the match history of both the teams is looked upon, Havan Liberty shows better odds of winning this match. Havan Liberty previously managed to come second in the Brazil Challenger Playoffs, while Infinity came in fourth. Havan Liberty has an added advantage over Infinity as they attended the Valorant Masters Berlin and gained some experience as a result.

Rosters for Valorant SA LCQ

Havan Liberty:

Gustavo “krain” Melara

Marcelo “pleets” Leite

Gabriel “shion” Vilela

Rodrigo “Myssen” Myssen

Felipe “liazzi” Galiazzi

Infinity:

Juanes “cickLy” Valencia

Alejandro “Alejo” Rocha

Javier “RAINMAKER” Cruz

Jesus “jfeoN” Taboada

Santiago “DaveeyS” Ruiz

Note: These are early predictions for future games and strictly reflect the views of the writer.

