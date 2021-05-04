Hazed and Fl0m respond strongly to Valorant fans’ toxicity following ReltuC’s benching

TSM were unable to live up to expectations during the Valorant First Strike or any of the Champions Tour Stages, as they exited in the early stages of both these competitions.

From MouseSpaz, RelutC and Co. were acquired by TSM in May 2020. Under Stephen, TSM were able to bag two major A-tier events at the T1 X NSG followed by the FaZe Clan Invitational, grabbing a total of $50,000 USD in winnings.

Before setting up for their VCT runs, they were the second-best team at the Valorant’s First Strike in North America after they lost to 100 Thieves in the Grand Finals.

So it’s not surprising that ahead of the next tournament, TSM would like to shake a few things up when it comes to their Valorant roster.

As of today @reltuC is benched from our starting Valorant roster.



Whilst Cutler explores his options, he’ll continue to stream under the TSM banner. We’ll forever be grateful for what he achieved with us, and we wish him nothing but the best. pic.twitter.com/XFa8MQh4bS — TSM (@TSM) May 3, 2021

And in a recent announcement, the organization revealed that they would be benching Stephen "reltuC" Cutler from the squad.

Hazed and Fl0m’s reaction towards the Toxicity from Valorant fans in Twitter

Ever since the benching of Stephen “reltuC” Cutler was announced, people have been tweeting toxic replies under the original tweet by TSM. They seem to be mocking Stephen in many ways and passing really hateful comments.

lol washed in csgo. switch to valorant. zoomers catch up. washed in valorant. — beepbop (@defiponzi) May 4, 2021

Now thats some news — Sarcz (@pposhuu) May 3, 2021

James "hazed” Cobb recently tweeted that he was really angry with people who were posting such comments. He also stated that although it was hard to do, but he blocked the responses.

Going through and blocking everyone being disrespectful to my boy. Its a lot of work, but it needs to be done. — TSM hazed (@hazedCS) May 3, 2021

Erik "fl0m" Flom an American professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Player and Streamer replied under the tweet.

Bro reading the replies is fucking sad. Dude just got let go and people just pile on with no respect. — fl0m (@fl0mtv) May 3, 2021

ReltuC was the in-game leader and shot-caller for the TSM Valorant side, and with him getting benched, the organization will need to look elsewhere for leadership.

Bald head isn’t shining today sadge — Alan Lin (@LinLinTrashBin) May 3, 2021

It’s quite likely that TSM might ask Matthew "Wardell" Yu to play the role of in-game leader with all his experience, but it’s not certain if TSM will be looking to go in that direction.

FINALLY THANK GOD — Kipho (@Kipho1x) May 3, 2021

However, reltuC’s career might not end here, and he can surely secure a spot in another Valorant roster. Though he is allowed to stream under the TSM banner, he might just look to part ways with the organization entirely if he wants to compete on the professional stage.