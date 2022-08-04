Hiko's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has drastically grown as one of the leading multiplayer FPS games, with its vast player base and global esports scene.

Several popular professional players switched to Valorant soon after its release, with one of them being Spencer "Hiko" Martin, who switched to Riot Games' tactical shooter from Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO). However, on July 23, 2022, Hiko announced his retirement from the professional esports career.

Hiko has impressed many fans with his in-game performance and gameplay. The player is best known for his insane clutches since his CS: GO days. Similarly, he has helped his team win rounds during his professional gaming days.

Everything to know about Hiko's Valorant settings

Soon after the release of Riot Games' 5v5 tactical shooter game, Hiko switched to it on June 4, 2020. He joined 100 Thieves and had a successful run in the initial year after the squad won the First Strike NA in 2020. However, after competing in Valorant esports for almost two years, Hiko retired and became a streamer.

Below are the mouse, crosshair, video, and other in-game Valorant settings of Hiko:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity : 0.36

eDPI: 576

Zoomed Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Butter: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 5

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 4

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1680x1050

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12

Mousepad: Razer Blackwidow TE

Keyboard: JBL Quantum One

Headset: ZOWIE G-SR-SE HiKo Edition

PC specifications

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Motherboard: ASRock Z490 Extreme4

RAM: TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB 16GB

Case: NZXT H510i

Players who want to improve their in-game performance and aspire to develop skills to climb the ranks can try out the in-game settings of the player and tune them further according to their preferences. However, players need proper dedication and effort to excel in the game.

