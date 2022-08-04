Hiko's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has drastically grown as one of the leading multiplayer FPS games, with its vast player base and global esports scene.
Several popular professional players switched to Valorant soon after its release, with one of them being Spencer "Hiko" Martin, who switched to Riot Games' tactical shooter from Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO). However, on July 23, 2022, Hiko announced his retirement from the professional esports career.
Hiko has impressed many fans with his in-game performance and gameplay. The player is best known for his insane clutches since his CS: GO days. Similarly, he has helped his team win rounds during his professional gaming days.
Everything to know about Hiko's Valorant settings
Soon after the release of Riot Games' 5v5 tactical shooter game, Hiko switched to it on June 4, 2020. He joined 100 Thieves and had a successful run in the initial year after the squad won the First Strike NA in 2020. However, after competing in Valorant esports for almost two years, Hiko retired and became a streamer.
Below are the mouse, crosshair, video, and other in-game Valorant settings of Hiko:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity : 0.36
- eDPI: 576
- Zoomed Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Butter: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 1
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 5
- Outer Line Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 4
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12
- Mousepad: Razer Blackwidow TE
- Keyboard: JBL Quantum One
- Headset: ZOWIE G-SR-SE HiKo Edition
PC specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: ASRock Z490 Extreme4
- RAM: TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB 16GB
- Case: NZXT H510i
Players who want to improve their in-game performance and aspire to develop skills to climb the ranks can try out the in-game settings of the player and tune them further according to their preferences. However, players need proper dedication and effort to excel in the game.