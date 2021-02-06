Hitbox of the Tree in the "Tree Room" of Ascent in Valorant blocks shot completely.

In a recently discovered bug, the hitbox of the tree in the tree room of Ascent in Valorant blocks the shot completely instead of wall bang.

Due to the bug discovered by u/Neosavic over on the Valorant Sub-reddit, shots fired from a gun was blocked by the hitbox of the tree even though visually there wasn’t anything blocking the sight.

The bug may seem inconsequential but can cause problems during a heated match.

The Hit Box of Tree in the tree room of Ascent in Valorant

The Ascent map was added with the launch of the game and Valorant EpIsode 1 Ignition Act 1. The map is designed based on the city of Venice in Italy. With multiple corners to peak from, the map encourages close quarter combat.

The tree room is located right beside the A site. It is the ideal entry point to the site from mid. However, there are multiple points to get intercepted. Defenders from the A site can rotate from the windows while defenders from the B site can spawn and take the path beside the stairs. Sometimes the Defenders might activate the bomb door connecting to the A site, to delay the attackers from entering. However, the bomb doors can be broken with weapons.

The corner beside the tree is an advantageous position. Defenders can hold the entry without exposing themselves fully. However, as per the recent discovery, this has some shortcomings.

Image by u/Neosavic

As per a video by Reddit user u/Neosavic, the hitbox of the tree appears where it shouldn’t. Even though the player has a clear line of sight, the shot is being blocked by the tree’s hitbox. This may seem minor at first glance, however, during a heated fight, this may block the player's shot and get the player killed, which may snowball into the team losing the round.

There are quite a few bugs being discovered in Valorant every day, some may be game-breaking, whilst others cause minor inconveniences.