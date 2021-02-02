How to abuse the "vent exploit" in Valorant's Split

Riot Games has done a great job in keeping Valorant glitch-free.

However, a small glitch or exploit sometimes gets overlooked. It is mostly harmless and fun to watch. But in other instances, it is painful for those who get exploited. Glitches and exploits have been a growing issue in Valorant ever since patch 2.01 came out.

One such exploit was found recently in Split, where players can see others from a vent while keeping their position a mystery.

Vent exploit in Valorant’s Split

Recently, a player on Reddit posted about this exploit in the r/VALORANT subreddit. The Reddit handle, u/ITSFLOOFY, posted about the exploit of standing right beneath a vent exit.

By looking at the right side wall, the player could see the bot standing on the exit. To top it off, they could even shoot through the wall to kill the bot defending the exit.

The first 28 seconds of the following video explains precisely how it works.

It is bizarre enough for a player waiting to catch rotations from the vent and get shot out of oblivion without even knowing.

This exploit, being quite game-breaking when defending a site against aggressors or just rotating to a site after spike plant, can still be worked around. Most players can shoot at the same angle as shown in the video to kill the agent coming from the vent.

But it is highly unreliable since they will never be sure if a player is standing in that exact position until they get lucky or are dead.

Riot yet to react

Riot has always been proactive at fixing glitches and exploits. Even in 2020, when a similar issue was brought to their attention, the devs came up with a quick fix.

Back then, players could place Killjoy’s turret under the map in Haven, which completely broke Valorant matchmaking for a considerable amount of time. They apologized for letting it slip and promised to fix the issue.

You might have heard about Killjoy's newest ability - placing turrets under the map. Believe it or not, this update was not intended. We'll be disabling Killjoy until we can patch this exploit. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 1, 2020

This Split exploit is still new in Valorant. It is too soon for Riot to realize it is there since almost nobody knows of its existence.

However, players are hopeful that such an exploit will not be left to fester for too long and will soon be fixed.