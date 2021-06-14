Riot devs open up on the nuances while creating Valorant's Breeze

Valorant developers recently released a new video where the developers discussed how they made the Breeze map.

Breeze is Valorant's latest map, which was introduced in-game in Episode 2 Act III. Players have already given mixed reactions to this new map.

Today, the developers uploaded a video to their YouTube channel where they discussed the story behind making the Breeze map.

Our VALORANT devs on the Art and Design teams sat down to talk about what it was like building our largest map yet. Watch the Dev Diary here: https://t.co/CDqBneNqkx — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 14, 2021

The Art and Design of Breeze Map in Valorant

According to Valorant developers, Breeze is located somewhere within the southern part of the Bermuda Triangle on a tropical island with luscious forests and sandy beaches that offers scenic beauty.

Breeze has two different sites to plant the bomb, along with a central courtyard where the players can skirmish. With two-way doors, a one-way mid-chute, and multiple entrance paths on any site, this map is one of the most exciting maps in Valorant currently.

The developers revealed that:

Breeze was the first post-launch map that we put together on Valorant, all the other maps prior to that we had built in-house before we had gotten a chance to see how players were interacting with the game, how they were using agents and all the weapons and how they were strategizing

After the introduction of Icebox last October, Valorant introduced another map within a gap of 6 months. The developers revealed that:

Everyone was immediately excited about going from the cold Icebox to the tropical island. Players had experienced our game, they had feedback, they had feelings and thoughts about, you know the directions they wanted to see new ,aps go and one thing thing we consistently heard acrossregions and skill levels was larger spaces and more longer sight lines.

The developers kept all these things in mind while making the Breeze Map. With the introduction of Breeze, developers have tried to fulfill the player's expectations.

However, Breeze has not yet been used in Riot's official tournaments. It was out of the playlist in the Valorant Champions Tour Master Reykjavik last month. It will be interesting to see how the players perform on this map in the upcoming official tournaments.

Edited by Gautham Balaji