How can Valorant players claim the VCT Spark gun buddy at Champions 2021 for free

The first-ever Valorant Champions is almost over after nearly two weeks of high-octane action, individual brilliance, team action, and huge upsets. From the tens of thousands who participated in the VCT to the final 16 entering the Valorant Champions, the count is now down to two. Acend will take on Gambit to decide the first championship in less than a day.

Riot Games has done a marvelous job creating an interconnected web of cosmetics and cinematics surrounding the Champions for players to enjoy. The official music video, Die For You, was a hit with the Valorant community. So much so that it was introduced along with the animations of the exclusive skin bundle for the Championship.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Through your support the Champions Collection has raised more than $7.5M for qualified Champions teams!



The in-game store also has the exclusive Champions 2021 Collection Bundle. This one brought Vandal skin, a Karambit knife, intriguing kill animation, and a Champions aura for players to claim. Along with that, Riot previously announced further in-game items associated with the event.

How can one get the VCT Spark gun buddy in Valorant

The fact that the gun buddy is free will delight almost everybody. To get it, one has to watch the Valorant Champions 2021 grand final live stream on Valorant's Twitch channel. To finally claim the item, one first needs to link their Twitch account to their Riot account.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Witness the art of greatness. Find out how you can get your hands on exclusive rewards while watching the crowning of the first ever VCT Champions. More info: riot.com/3dHETPa Witness the art of greatness. Find out how you can get your hands on exclusive rewards while watching the crowning of the first ever VCT Champions. More info: riot.com/3dHETPa https://t.co/A1Z0FYlpDM

You can do this process by following these steps:

Log in to Twitch

Go to the Profile option

Proceed to Settings

Click on Connections

Search for Riot Games and select to connect

On authorizing, the two accounts will get linked

Valorant Champions is also streaming on other platforms - YouTube, Afreeca, and Trovo. Players can also get their hands on the gun buddy by linking their Riot account to any of these platforms and watching. The gun buddy is an exclusive drop during the grand finals starting at 9:00 am PT on December 12 (10:30 pm IST).

Riot also dropped a VCT Spark spray associated with Champions 2021. Players can claim it by watching the live stream between December 1-11.

