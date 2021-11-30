How can Valorant players claim the VCT Spark Spray ahead of Champions 2021

The Valorant Champions 2021 is almost here with the first match being held in less than a day. The year-long VCT will culminate at this crowning event in Berlin where the top sixteen teams from around the world will fight it out for the Championship title.

The Group stage will last till 7 December 2021. Unsurprisingly, predictions regarding who will survive and who will bow out are already coming in.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Watch “TOGETHER” on YouTube: Together, we are VALORANT. Join us on our journey from launch to crowning the FIRST world champions. Tune in from Dec 1-12Watch “TOGETHER” on YouTube: riot.com/3o4dBsn Together, we are VALORANT. Join us on our journey from launch to crowning the FIRST world champions. Tune in from Dec 1-12Watch “TOGETHER” on YouTube: riot.com/3o4dBsn https://t.co/LUKzsY9uPs

Riot has been doing its utmost to create hype around the LAN tournament. They have dropped a gorgeous official music video, Die For You, that has caught the fancy of the Valorant community. They have also announced a number of in-game items with the Champions 2021 theme.

How to obtain the VCT Spark spray in Valorant

Valorant players can get their hands on the VCT Spark spray for free. To do so, they have to watch the Valorant Champions 2021 livestream on Twitch. For that, the players first need to link their Riot account with their Twitch account.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Turn up and tune in to get your hands on an exclusive VCT spray. Find out exactly what you need to do to secure your spray here: riot.com/3o5aNeL Turn up and tune in to get your hands on an exclusive VCT spray. Find out exactly what you need to do to secure your spray here: riot.com/3o5aNeL https://t.co/ue8AIOmtPU

The linking can be done by doing the following steps -

Log into the Twitch Account

Go to Profile

Then proceed to Settings

Go to Connections

Look for Riot Games and select to connect

On authorising, the two accounts will be linked

Valorant's official site also mentions other streaming platforms like YouTube, AfreecaTV, or Trovo. Players can similarly connect their Valorant account to those platforms to be eligible to receive this in-game reward.

Players will obtain the VCT Spark spray upon watching matches from December 1-11. There is also the exclusive VCT Gun Buddy up for grabs which will drop during the finals that start at 9.00am PT on 12 December 2021.

Here comes the Champions 2021 Collection bundle

Riot has also introduced an exclusive Champions 2021 Collection bundle, which includes a Vandal skin and a Karambit knife. 50% of the earnings from the bundle will be divided equally among the sixteen teams at the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The tournament is turning out to be an exciting affair that promises to provide thrilling matches as the fans look forward to seeing if their favorite team will be crowned the first world champions of Valorant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul