How to get free Valorant Champions 2021 spray and gun buddy?

Valorant Champions 2021 is around the corner, and top 16 Valorant teams from all across the world will compete against each other for the final showdown to claim the Champions title.

Riot Games is all set to build up the hype of the last VCT LAN tournament of the year through new in-game items. In honor of Champions 2021, it has released Valorant Champions spray and gun buddy for all players.

Additionally, developers have also introduced new cosmetics including player cards, weapon skins, gun buddies and sprays. 50% of the total earnings from these cosmetics would be divided among all the 16 teams in Valorant Champions 2021.

Guide for how players can obtain the in-game Valorant Champions 2021 spray and gun buddy

Players can get Valorant Champions spray and a gun buddy for free, however it takes a little bit of effort to claim them. These free in-game cosmetics can be acquired by watching the Champions 2021 livestream on Twitch.

To do so, Valorant players first need to connect their Riot Account to Twitch. This can be done by following the below given steps:

Step 1: Log into Twitch account.

Step 2: Click on Profile icon, present in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Click on Settings.

Step 4: Go to Connections.

Step 5: Search for Riot Games and click on Connect.

Step 6: Authorize the connection.

To get the Valorant Champions spray, players need to watch the livestream on Twitch anytime between December 1 and December 11, 2021.

To acquire the gun buddy, players will have to watch the Champions Final, that will start on December 12, 2021 at 9 AM PST.

Valorant fans can enjoy the tournament and cheer for their favorite team on the livestream, and earn these free in-game cosmetics at the same time. If fans wish, they can also buy paid cosmetics like the the Champions 2021 skin bundle from the stores in exchange for VPs.

On November 22, 2021, Riot dropped its first-ever official theme song, 'Die For You', in the history of Valorant esports. The track is meant for Valorant Champions 2021, which will start off in December 2021, in Berlin.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan