The display name in Valorant is tied to the player’s Riot Games account and can be changed for free every 30 days.

Valorant has risen to become one of the most-played competitive FPS esports within the first year of launch. A major factor contributing to the game’s immense popularity is its accessibility features, including the vast in-game customization options.

The in-game display name consists of two parts, the Riot ID, and the tagline part. In other Riot Games developed games such as League of Legends, League of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics, the player is forced to spend in-game currency, Riot Points, to change the player names. However, in Valorant, the player name can be changed for free every 30 days.

How to change the Display name in Valorant

Oftentimes, players might want to change up their Valorant display name due to a variety of reasons. Since the display name is linked to Riot ID, it can be changed with ease, and unlike other Riot Games, it is completely free.

Before changing the Riot ID to change the display name in Valorant, the player must ensure that the game client is closed.

Changing Eiot ID and Tagline (Image Screengrabbed from riotgames.com)

Step 1: open account.riotgames.com in the browser.

Step 2: Log in using the proper credentials.

Step 3: Select Riot ID under Account Management.

Step 4: Enter the desired Riot ID and Tagline followed by a #.

Step 5: Save the changes made to the Riot ID and Tagline.

After successfully changing the Riot ID and the Tagline it should be reflected in the Valorant display name.

One of the major accessibility features in Valorant is the privacy-focused streamer mode, which can hide a player’s name from non-party members.

Privacy Features in Valorant

The Privacy features were introduced to combat name tracing and harassment in public lobbies. It essentially hides the username of the player as well as other players by replacing their names with generic agent names.

After the introduction of the privacy factors in Valorant, a glitch could essentially overcome the restrictions by utilizing the friend request feature. It was patched in with the subsequent patch.

Privacy Features in Valorant (Image screengrabbed from Valorant)

The Privacy section in the General settings is as follows:

Hide my Name from Players Outside My Party: On

Use Generic Names for Players Outside My Party: On

Auto Reject Friend Requests: Off

The in-game display name in Valorant is essentially the main identification and is used to find and connect with players.