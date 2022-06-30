How to check purchase history (money spent) in Valorant?

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles in the market, with an active esports scene that adds an extra essence. The daily concurrent player base shows the popularity of the game among players. The game's unique theme, combined with Agents' abilities and gunpower, is one of the key reasons for its success. It offers both MOBA and tactical shooting experiences to players simultaneously.

Valorant recently completed its two-year anniversary earlier this month. It was a memorable journey for the shooter as well. Since the game's launch in June 2020, it has evolved to a new level. Starting with just 11 Agents, the game currently has 19 different options. The introduction of the underwater-themed map Pearl in the last patch doubled the number of map-pool that started with just four.

Apart from that, there is one more thing that makes this game more attractive and colorful for both players and spectators: several weapon skin bundles and cosmetics. Players must spend VPs (in-game currency) to add these items to their arsenal. However, players sometimes lose track of their expenditures. This article will provide a guide for them so that they can check their purchase history anytime.

Step-by-step guide to checking your purchase history (money spent) in Valorant

With every new update in the game, developers come up with a new weapon skin bundle along with new cosmetics and rewards. All the items of these bundles are beautifully designed, following some unique concepts. Usually, a bundle stays in the Valorant Store for two weeks, and players must buy it before that. If they miss a chance at the first attempt, then they will have to wait for the same item to appear in the Store randomly again.

However, players can also get weapon skins, cosmetics, and other attractive items by grinding the Battlepass. There are two different tiers in the Battlepass: Free Tier and Premium Tier. To get the Premium Tier collectibles, players must buy the Battlepass.

All these items come at a certain price, and players should spend the exact amount of VPs to purchase these items. To credit their account with VPs, players must also spend real cash. But how to check your purchase history (money spent) for future reference? Here is a step-by-step guide for players to check it out quite easily:

Step 1: Go to Riot's official link to check your purchase history.

Step 2: Sign In to your account. Add the correct USERNAME and PASSWORD at the right places to log in to your account.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on "GET MY PURCHASE HISTORY" to check your expenditures in the game.

Step 4: Players will get to know the total expenditure, purchase dates, and other details.

This is the simplest and most authentic way to get your Valorant purchase history. Since it is an official website, players can safely add all their account details.

