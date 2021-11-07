How to claim the Fishbone charm in Valorant from RiotX Arcane event

Valorant received another crossover promotional event with League of Legends via their first Netflix series called "Arcane." To celebrate, the game is giving away rewards to its players.

Valorant is a tactical FPS competitive sensation developed by Riot Games, the creator of League of Legends. Arcane, the Netflix animated series based on League of Legends, released its first act on November 6, 2021. Riot Games is hosting crossover events to reward fans of Riot-created franchises such as Valorant for commemorating the release of Arcane.

The rewards for RiotX Arcane arrive on Valorant in many ways, like through Valorant skin store, RiotX Arcane Pass, and mystery events.

How to redeem “Fishbones” gun buddy in Valorant

Fishbones is the iconic weapon in League of Legends, used by the character Jinx who is also starring in Arcane. For the first mystery reward from the RiotX Arcane event for Valorant, the game will be receiving the Fishbone gun buddy via Twitch drop.

The Fishbone gun buddy will be made available to players on Saturday 6, 2021, and can be earned by watching the global premiere of Arcane on Twitch at Arcane.com, as long as players are connected to Twitch or Arcane.com.

If anyone misses the chance to watch the global premiere, a repeat telecast is scheduled for November 7, 6 PM GMT+8 or 3:30 PM IST.

Players can tune in to the live global premiere rebroadcast on Twitch and claim their very own gun buddy. However, by chance, if anyone still fails to redeem their gun buddy on the second chance, there won’t be another take on this.

However, even if someone misses the opportunity to get the Fishbones Gun Buddy in Valorant, there is nothing to worry about. Riot Games will be giving more drops in the future, including Arcane Poro Gun Buddy, Loose Connon Spray and Arcane Jinx Card.

