How to claim 'Outta this World' Gun Buddy in Valorant through Prime Gaming

Valorant Champions 2021 starts in just over a day, and fans are excited to see how their favorite team fares at the crowning event of the year-long VCT. Riot has already dropped the exclusive Champions 2021 Collection Bundle for players to celebrate the event. Bringing a Vandal skin and a new Karambit is sure to be a must-buy amongst Valorant players.

The hype has also been heightened with the arrival of the official music video, Die For You. The grooving music and the gorgeous art have only managed to make the event more enticing to watch.

Riot recently unveiled the Outta this World buddy for players to get a hold of. This was already notified beforehand as a November 2021 Prime reward, but it has now been released to be claimed.

floxay @floxayyy Next Prime reward; "Outta This World" Gun Buddy Next Prime reward; "Outta This World" Gun Buddy https://t.co/LcBTUuHjOG

How to get 'Outta This World' Gun Buddy in Valorant

The Outta This World gun buddy was visible within Valorant but was locked. It can be claimed once a player links their Valorant account to their Amazon Prime account. The Amazon Prime membership gives the player the opportunity to redeem a number of rewards and exclusive loot in Valorant.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Enter the universe with the new Outta this World gun buddy by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: Enter the universe with the new Outta this World gun buddy by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: riot.com/3iGbeHf 👽 Enter the universe with the new Outta this World gun buddy by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: riot.com/3iGbeHf https://t.co/YwUJCsT4Ca

Those who don't have an Amazon Prime subscription to avail this gun buddy can attempt the 30-day free trial that Amazon provides. Once that is done, they must visit this link to complete the linking of the two accounts and redeem the exclusive rewards.

Sadly, those in places where Prime Gaming is not offered won't have the opportunity to get the Outta This World gun buddy. They will simply have to hope that the subscription soon finds its way to their territories.

Recent months have seen several skins, cards, and buddies being dropped by Riot for Valorant. The RiotX Arcane was a massive event for the company and its many games. In Valorant, that resulted in the Arcane Pass and the Arcane Collector's Set, along with a number of gun buddies up for grabs.

With Valorant Champions 2021 around the corner, it is likely that Riot will introduce further such cosmetics to increase the interactivity and engagement in the matches during the tournament.

Edited by R. Elahi