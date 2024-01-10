How to communicate with Valorant teammates (January 2024)

In Valorant, effective communication with your teammates could mean the difference between winning and losing. If you are playing casually or competitively, improving your communication skills will greatly increase your chances of success. In tactical shooters such as this one, every callout and piece of information is crucial.

This article explores Valorant actionable callouts, strategies, and tools necessary for effective communication.

Effective Valorant callouts for communicating with teammates

The most effective way to assist your team is by promptly communicating any information you gather about the enemy. Share what you know as soon as possible so your team can act on it sooner. When making callouts, ensure you include all essential details rather than aiming for brevity at the cost of important information.

Here are various callouts that can aid you in efficiently expressing your strategy during a Valorant match:

Basic map callouts

Heaven: An elevated position

A pathway connecting two areas of the map. Elbow: Any path forming an L-shape on the map.

In-game terms

Thrifty: Achieving victory while spending fewer than 2500 credits compared to the opposing team.

Anti-Eco: A strategy employed by your team to counter the enemy's eco-round.

A smoke deliberately positioned to benefit one side, with a gap below allowing defenders to see attackers while the attackers have limited or no vision of the defenders. Timing: This refers to luck when an enemy or ally slips past enemies at just the right moment.

Common FPS terms

Whiff: Failing to hit an easy target.

A teammate's alert about a nearby or potential danger. Trade: Swiftly avenging a fallen teammate.

3 important strategies to communicate with Valorant teammates

1) Establishing a crossfire

Ascent B Main crossfire (Image via Sportskeeda/Valoplant)

In Valorant, when you and your teammates know the enemy's position and have multiple allies alive, you can strategically position yourselves around corners and chokepoints. This positioning forces the enemy to engage one of your teammates first, allowing you to capitalize on their distraction.

This tactic, known as "setting up a crossfire" or "swinging off contact," requires careful positioning and communication between you and your teammates. The teammate likely to make initial contact should signal, "Swing off me." Meanwhile, the teammate planning to capitalize on the distraction should signal, "I'll swing off your contact."

This catches enemies off guard and disrupts their aim when facing multiple opponents from different angles simultaneously.

2) Accounting for ally and enemy abilities

Valorant distinguishes itself in the FPS genre with its inclusion of character abilities, which can significantly impact the outcome of a match. During intense skirmishes, these abilities are used strategically to gain an advantage in gunfights and control specific areas of the map. By paying attention to which abilities your allies and enemies are using, you can predict and influence the flow of the round.

Understanding these abilities is crucial for gaining early insight into the match and maintaining focus. For instance, if you have accounted that the enemy has used all their blinding and deterring abilities, you can coordinate with your teammate to hold chokepoints rather than engage in trading utilities or aggressive plays.

3) Identifying the spike planter

Valorant scorecard (Image via Reddit/u/abcDroid)

In Valorant, knowing who planted the Spike can greatly impact your team's strategy when retaking a site.

While retaking a site, checking the scoreboard before and after the Spike gets planted, you can quickly determine which Agent's Ultimate points increased by one. Players earn Ultimate points for planting the Spike, which is visible in the scoreboard accessible by pressing the "Tab" key.

Communicating this information to your team helps them understand the enemy's positioning, as the Spike planter is likely still on the site. This might seem complicated to implement at first, but this crucial insight helps your team predict the enemy's probable positions during the retake through deduction.

In-game chatting tools in Valorant

Text chat menu (Image via Riot Games)

All in-game chat actions can be accessed by pressing a button. This allows players to communicate via text during matches. Valorant offers several chat options:

All Chat

Team Chat

Party Chat

Whisper

Each of these chats serves its purpose. However, All and Team Chat are available in specific game modes in Valorant, including Competitive, Unrated, Deathmatch, Spike Rush, Escalation, Custom Game, etc.

To access these chat options:

While in a Valorant match, press "Enter" to open the chat box. By default, it will be for Team Chat.

Team Chat: Press SHIFT + Enter, type /team followed by the message, then press Enter to send.

Press SHIFT + Enter, type /team followed by the message, then press Enter to send. Party Chat: Press SHIFT + Enter, type /party followed by the message, then press Enter to send.

Press SHIFT + Enter, type /party followed by the message, then press Enter to send. All Chat: Press SHIFT + Enter, type /all followed by the message, then press Enter to send.

Press SHIFT + Enter, type /all followed by the message, then press Enter to send. Whisper Chat: Press CTRL + Enter, type the player's name, then press Tab to switch to typing the message.

Players can also disable the chat filter in the "Settings" menu under the Communication tab. This allows them to see if anyone on the opposing team has used offensive or toxic language.