How to convert Apex Sensitivity to Valorant

For PC gamers, mouse sensitivity is a crucial factor. Minimal changes in DPI scoped sensitivity, among other mouse settings, can significantly impact someone's performance in-game.

These mouse settings are usually different for each game, and using some simple formulas, players can easily figure out their optiminal sensitivity in each title.

Apex Legends has been one of the most famous battle royale games since it was released in 2019. Riot Games released its first FPS, Valorant, last year, and the game has become immensely popular in this short period.

Although some players have had difficulties converting their Apex Legends sensitivity to Valorant, this article will give them a more precise idea.

Apex Legends sensitivity to Valorant using a formula/website:

Using formulas in players can convert their Apex Legends sensitivity into any game, including Valorant. To convert the Apex Legends sensitivity into Valorant, players need to divide that by 3.17.

Players can also take help from the AIMING.PRO site to convert their mouse sensitivity. Sensitivity conversion calculator provides the user with accurate sensitivity.

Sensitivity conversion: Apex Legends to Valorant in AIMING.PRO

Using this, players can convert the sensitivity of any game to another.

Difference between Apex Legends and Valorant:

Apex Legends and Valorant are games which belong to entirely different genres.

Apex Legends is a battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It is all about surviving till the end by eliminating all the enemies, and players need to possess both survival and gun skills to claim victory.

On the other hand, Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter game where players have 12 rounds to attack and defend their side using precision gunplay and tactical abilities. Whichever team wins 13 round first, claims victory.

However, players need a sharp aim in both of these games to claim victory. It takes a lot of practice to improve the aim along with reflexes and skills. And to improve their aim, players need to know their perfect sensitivity as well.