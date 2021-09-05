How to convert CS:GO sensitivity to Valorant

Mouse sensitivity plays a huge role in competitive shooter games like Valorant. However, not every shooter game has the same pace, so it gets hard for players to get acquainted with the pacing in different games.

It is common knowledge now that most of Valorant’s player base includes CS:GO players. These players were the first to make their move to Valorant because of the similar gun mechanics it provides. However, every single one of those players has faced problems when looking for their correct mouse sensitivity.

This article will give a detailed guide to players on how they can convert their CS:GO sensitivity into Valorant.

Valorant sensitivity guide for CS:GO players

The first thing CS:GO players have to keep in mind is that Valorant is a slower-paced game even though it has similar gunplay. So whatever mouse sensitivity Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players have in their game, the sensitivity in Valorant is going to be much lower.

Sensitivity conversion from CS:GO to Valorant isn’t much of a hard process. All players have to do is multiply their existing CS:GO sensitivity with 0.314. For instance, if someone’s sensitivity is 5 on CS:GO, their Valorant sensitivity will be approximately 1.57.

The calculated value will not be giving players an exact sensitivity value. Rather, it will give an approximation. Players can take their time fine-tuning using the calculated value and get their desired result.

For players wanting to know their existing CS:GO mouse sensitivity, all they have to do is navigate to the Keyboard/Mouse settings section in CS:GO’s in-game setting.

Another factor that needs to be noted, which is mouse DPI or Dots Per Inch. Professional players usually keep their DPI low as it helps with more accuracy.

The term EDPI is also used in games like Valorant. EDPI is a product of both in-game sensitivity and mouse DPI. Players who usually play in professional leagues keep their EDPI within the range of 200 to 400 EDPI.

