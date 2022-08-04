How to convert Valorant sensitivity to PUBG

Both Valorant and PUBG are games that involve a lot of aiming and shooting. Although both of them belong to two completely different genres, the basics are somewhat the same. Sensitivity is an important factor in both these titles because it plays a vital role in helping players aim their weapons accurately.

Sensitivity is basically defined as the distance traveled by the mouse to cover a certain distance within the game. This measure is generally dubbed DPI (dots per inch) or eDPI (effective dots per inch). Sensitivity works slightly differently in different games.

Since almost every gamer in the world plays multiple shooting titles, it's important to be able to apply a similar sensitivity setting across all of them. That said, here's a short guide on how to get the sensitivity settings from Valorant and apply them in PUBG.

Can sensitivity settings from Valorant be used in PUBG?

The answer to the above question is both yes and no. Since there's no universal sensitivity settings, the value for the sensitivity measure will change in different games. However, there's still a way in which an approximate sensitivity value can be found.

Players who want to play both Valorant and PUBG, and use a similar type of sensitivity in both the games, need to take the sensitivity value from their profile in Valorant. Once they have this value in hand, they need to multiply it by 57.308573. The resulting value can be used as the sensitivity setting in PUBG.

If this method is complicated, players can head over to the website known as Aiming.pro. It has a tool known as a Mouse Sensitivity Calculator, which players can use to do the required calculations for them.

How to use the Mouse Sensitivity Calculator?

The process is very simple. Here are the steps that players need to follow to calculate their sensitivity:

After going to the website mentioned above, players will be greeted with a page that has a few blank fields.

On the field to the left, they need to click on the drop-down list and select 'Valorant' from the list of entries.

On the field to the right, players need to click on the drop down list and select 'PUBG' from the list of entries.

In the space below the Valorant column, they will have to fill in their sensitivity that they use in the game.

The other field should automatically display the sensitivity that players need to input in their PUBG profile.

The image below should give players a clear idea of which fields to consider.

These are the fields that players need to fill while calculating their sensitivity in Valorant and then using it in PUBG. (Image via Aiming,pro)

As mentioned before, both these games fall under the genre of shooters, but they differ in terms of mechanics. PUBG is one of the most popular battle royales in the market, while Riot's flagship FPS is a very popular tactical shooter.

Both the titles have an active player community and are very fun to play because they provide a very unique experience to players.

