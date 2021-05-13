How to convert Valorant sensitivity to Overwatch

Mouse sensitivity is a key factor influencing successful performance in FPS games like Valorant and Overwatch. Small changes in DPI, scoped sensitivity, and other settings can change the game's dynamics.

Last year, Riot released their first tactical shooter game Valorant and the game became immensely popular around the globe. Overwatch is a relatively older game released in 2016 by Blizzard Entertainment.

For obvious similarities in the titles, there is a significant overlap in the user base. However, sometimes it is difficult for players of one game to convert their mouse sensitivity to another game. This article dives into transferring Valorant mouse sensitivity to Overwatch.

Valorant sensitivity to Overwatch using the formula and website

Players can use a simple formula to change their sensitivity from Valorant to any other game. To convert mouse sensitivity from Valorant to Overwatch, divide the number by 10.6.

However, players can skip the math and use certain websites instead. AIMING.PRO is one of the most reliable sites to convert in-game sensitivity from one title to another.

Sensitivity conversion: Valorant to Overwatch in AIMING.PRO

Difference between Valorant and Overwatch

Valorant and Overwatch belong to the same genre of video games, given that they are both FPS titles.

Valorant is Riot's first tactical shooter game with multiple Agents showcasing different abilities. This title demands a synergy among the Agents to win a game.

On the other hand, Overwatch has multiple Heroes with unique abilities. There are several objective-based game modes played by two teams of six. Heroes can respawn after a timer has elapsed.

However, in both games, players must exercise tremendous precision to claim victory. To improve aim, reflexes, and other skills, lots of practice is mandatory. Getting accustomed to the nuances of the game is the only way to become a better player.

With routine practice and comfortable mouse settings, players can ace the gameplay of Valorant and Overwatch.